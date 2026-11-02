Review: Sergio Tovar Velarde’s ‘The Divine Tragedy’

The Divine Tragedy is a new LGBT drama hitting VOD this week thanks to Cinephobia Releasing. Listen, I know I’m an uncultured swine, but that’s also the name of a book, right? Either way, it’s a wise choice of title because now anyone who searches for the (supposed?) book will come across this wonderful picture from Atko Films, Proyecto Pandamonium and Clan D Studio. While The Divine Tragedy isn’t perfect and sometimes it drags viewers along, I still have nothing but nice opinions of this feature. It wasn’t quite what I was expecting yet still heartwarming, enchanting and realistic in its approach to midlife and quarterlife crisis.

The Divine Tragedy starts with a hot and steamy sex scene, and it’s a theme that kind of encircles the entire narrative. Lovers getting together, relationships falling apart, spontaneous and anonymous sex, and the repercussions of unsafe or unsettling intercourse. I think it’s an interesting plot point because it hits home the idea that good sex isn’t always enough to sustain a happy marriage or happy life. I do, however, have several questions about [spoiler alert] the psychic friend who can tell your future by sucking dick. I feel that she deserves a spin-off film where she solves crime or some shit using her special talents.

The film follows a former telenovela actor, Cristián, as he receives a surprise divorce from his rich husband just before they’re supposed to embark on a cruise. With nowhere else to go, Cristián is forced to move in with his half-brother, Roy, and the siblings couldn’t be more polar opposites. Roy is young, wild, sexually active and goal-less while Cristián is reserved, stifled and in need of a major reboot. Together, the brothers must learn how to co-exist while they rebuild their lives literally from the ground up. What happens along the way is… a… (drum roll noise) Divine Tragedy. Find it on most VOD platforms starting Tuesday, November 3.

The Divine Tragedy is written and directed by Sergio Tovar Velarde. It was co-written by Orlando Manrique, features cinematography by Alex Z. Reynaud and editing by Edgar Barrón, Max Blásquez and Sergio Tovar Velarde. Lead cast members include Artús Chávez, Pablo Gómez, Eduardo España, Helena Puig, Christian Ramos, Mónica Dionne, Rosendo Gázpel and Meteora Fontana. Edgar Barrón, Max Blásquez and Sergio Tovar Velarde produced. See all their hard work in this artistic, vibrant story about finding out who you’re truly meant to be.

Suggested: Review: Noam Ash and Mike Doyle’s ‘Bookends’

Keeping with the theme of older vs young, calm vs outrageous, ying vs yang, The Divine Tragedy is equal parts comedy and drama. In my opinion, more of the comedy lays with Roy while the seriousness lays with Cristián, although they switch personalities and circumstances on occasion. Life is hard, man, and you can’t have too many tough days without a little rainbow thrown in. While none of the drama is too explosive or intense, it’s enough to drive the story along and cause a few hiccups along the winding road.

And watching these two characters mature and grow in different ways is quite the adventure. Usually, people refer to coming-of-age stories in regard to young people, but why can’t a coming-of-age story refer to someone who thought they had life all figured out? My only real complaint with the story is that The Divine Tragedy relied too much on the ex-husband to push Cristián toward his goals. Numerous people divorce, sure, but that man (though he is very hot) didn’t even try counseling and had another man in bed before the other side of the pillow was cold. Leave him be!

Find this award-winning film on most VOD outlets starting Tuesday, November 3. The Divine Tragedy is a shining example that it’s never too late to rewrite your own story. Final Score: 7 out of 10.

The Divine Tragedy