If you thought GTA VI couldn’t get any more chaotic, Rockstar Games has another surprise for you. From a seashell-wearing merman flirting with players to rainbow-themed details, a possible bisexual reading of one character, and even an anti-furry campaign, the game is giving queer players plenty to talk about. And honestly? We’re not complaining.

A Merman, His Seashells, and His Flirty Little Attitude

One of the latest characters getting attention is a rather fabulous merman spotted during free roam. And yes, he’s wearing seashells over his nipples because even underwater, apparently, we have to keep things modest.

In a circulating gameplay clip, Luca asks the merman whether he’s ever pulled any sailors. The merman responds, “Do my fans count? Check my snapmatic @RainbowRipple.”

But the flirting doesn’t stop there. He tells Luca, “You’re lucky we’re not in the water, you wouldn’t stand a chance,” before adding a coy, “I’m shy. Teeheeheehee.”

As if that weren’t camp enough, the character is also apparently a member of the “Mile Below Club.” We see what you did there, Rockstar.

Players have already been having a field day with the encounter. Some think RuPaul should have been brought in to voice the character, while others say a random merman on a Florida beach is possibly the most accurate detail in the entire game. One player even described him as whimsical and charming. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

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Vice City Is Showing Its Rainbow Colors

The merman isn’t the only reason GTA VI is getting people talking. Players have also spotted rainbow-themed flags throughout Vice City, adding to the game’s queer-coded details.

There’s also been plenty of discussion about the game’s nightlife. Players cannot use firearms inside certain clubs. However, before anyone gets carried away, these establishments have not been identified as specifically gay or LGBTQ venues. The restriction also isn’t entirely new, as GTA V had similar limitations in certain locations.

And then there’s Jason.

One scene shows him waking up in bed beside another man, with both of them wearing only their underwear. Naturally, this has sent some players into speculation mode about whether Jason could be bisexual. His sexuality hasn’t been confirmed, and the scene alone doesn’t establish anything about his romantic interests. Still, the internet is certainly having fun with the possibilities.

The Furries Are Apparently Public Enemy No. 1

Because Vice City wasn’t chaotic enough, GTA VI also features a rather ridiculous public service announcement from the fictional “Anti-Furry Association.”

“Hunting season is here and this year, we’re taking down the most terrifying beast of all: the Furry,” the announcement declares, warning that furry activity is illegal in Leonida and urging citizens to report suspicious activity.

It’s another example of Rockstar’s trademark social satire, taking aim at the real-world culture wars through an absurd fictional campaign.

Between the flirty merman, rainbow details, Jason’s underwear moment, and anti-furry propaganda, GTA VI is giving players plenty to unpack. Vice City is looking wild, wonderfully weird, and just a little bit gayer. We’ll take it.