Well, it finally happened. After 40 long, questionably straight years, People magazine has crowned its first openly gay “Sexiest Man Alive” — Jonathan Bailey. Somewhere, Anthony Bridgerton is blushing in approval.

It’s been a long road, filled with chiseled jaws, dad bods, and a few eyebrow-raising picks (yes, Blake Shelton, we still love you, but we’re still confused). Bailey’s win is historic — not just because he’s the first openly gay man to wear the title, but because it reflects a long-overdue shift in what mainstream “sexy” looks like.

So, while we sip our tea (or something stronger), let’s look back at the last decade of People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” — the hits, the misses, and the men who made us question our Wi-Fi connection because we were staring too long.

Sexiest Men Alive Through the Years

2024 – John Krasinski: The Everyman Dreamboat





Jim Halpert himself finally got the title. John Krasinski’s reaction was adorably humble — he thought it was a prank. Maybe it’s the dad energy, or maybe it’s the fact that he can fix a sink and fight aliens, but either way, the Quiet Place star had us saying, “Yes, daddy.” His appeal? Effortless. He’s proof that sexy can come with a goofy grin and a power drill.

2023 – Patrick Dempsey: McDreamy Reruns Still Hit





At 59, Dempsey proved that sexy doesn’t retire — it just gets better with age. “I’m glad it’s happening now,” he said, oozing that same graceful confidence we fell for in Grey’s Anatomy. McDreamy? More like McTimeless. Even after two decades, he still makes lab coats look like lingerie.

2022 – Chris Evans: America’s Sweetheart (and Booty)





Captain America traded his shield for a smolder. Evans, ever the mama’s boy and now an official daddy, said his mom would “finally have something to brag about.” We’re just bragging that he exists. Kind eyes, killer arms, and that Boston accent — the holy trinity of thirst.

2021 – Paul Rudd: The Ageless Wonder





Paul Rudd being named “Sexiest Man Alive” was like the universe rewarding us for good behavior. He’s funny, fit, and somehow hasn’t aged since Clueless. Whatever he’s drinking, we’ll take two glasses and a lifetime supply.

2020 – Michael B. Jordan: The Sinner, The Blueprint





Michael B. Jordan isn’t just sexy — he’s sculpted-by-angels sexy. Whether in Creed, Black Panther, Sinner, or real life, he embodies power with purpose. His charm? Effortless. His jawline? A national treasure. When he smiles, the global temperature rises two degrees.

2019 – John Legend: The Gentleman





A voice like silk, a smile that melts, and a sense of humor to match — John Legend’s sex appeal is all class. Bonus, it doesn’t hurt that he’s got the booty to prove it. He’s proof that sexy doesn’t need abs when you have serenades and sincerity.

2018 – Idris Elba: The Universal Crush





When Idris Elba was crowned, the world collectively nodded in agreement. Even he seemed surprised, joking that he “checked himself out in the mirror” afterward. Honestly, Idris, same. His combination of swagger, warmth, and voice-that-could-make-coffee-blush remains undefeated.

2017 – Blake Shelton: The Country Curveball & Confusion





This was the year the world asked, “Wait, really?” But to his credit, Shelton leaned into the chaos with charm. Not our top pick, but bless him for taking it like a champ. Sometimes, sexy is confidence — or maybe just good PR.

2016 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: The Gentle Giant





He’s the man who can crush a boulder with one hand and your heart with a smile. Johnson’s mantra — “It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice” — sealed his title as the world’s favorite mountain of muscle. A titan with tenderness? Yes, please.

And Now — Jonathan Bailey: The Game Changer



From Bridgerton to Fellow Travelers, Bailey has become a symbol of queer elegance, redefining masculinity for a new generation. His win isn’t just personal — it’s cultural. Representation matters, and for once, “sexy” includes a man who doesn’t have to hide who he is.

So, do you agree with the list? Or are we still waiting for Pedro Pascal’s overdue crown? Either way, this year’s pick is more than a thirst trap — it’s a turning point.

