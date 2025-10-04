Sexy Unapologetic Gay Star: Get to Know Andrew Barret Cox

If you haven’t yet heard of Andrew Barret Cox, where have you been? This multi-talented powerhouse is taking the world by storm and making sure to look good doing it. He’s not just a pretty face (though, let’s be real, that face). Cox has quickly become one of the most exciting names in the entertainment world—drawing attention for his impressive musical compositions, jaw-dropping performances, and a knack for turning heads on social media.

Already a standout in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, Cox’s musical genius has shaped some of the most iconic songs in the show’s history. But his talents go far beyond songwriting. He’s a true renaissance man, dabbling in everything from choreography and makeup artistry to performing, composing, and yes, even starring in reality TV. And let’s not forget the most eye-catching part: he has no problem showing some skin in his sizzling social media posts that keep us all thirsting for more.

“People look first and listen second! I’m whoring it up, okay? I’m whoring it up as much as I can. I’m trying to be a little bit tasteful, but there’s a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Cox tells PRIDE, leaving little to the imagination. It’s clear: Andrew knows exactly what he’s doing and is here to give us the full package.

But don’t let that playful, confident persona fool you. Cox is also a deeply passionate and introspective artist. As his hit musical Oscar at the Crown plays in London’s prestigious West End with the fabulous Jan Sport leading the cast, Cox can’t help but reflect on how much his journey has meant to him. “I get to perform with my best friends, people I respect as artists and whose talent inspires me on a daily basis,” he shares. “This is so gay, but I have felt like an outcast even in my own community. I never really have ever felt like I’ve fit in with the gay men.”

It’s this sense of feeling on the margins that gives his work so much depth. Though he’s celebrated for his undeniable talent and magnetic presence, Cox has often felt like a square peg in the round hole of the mainstream gay scene. “I’ve always been on the outskirts and been the weirdo and sometimes was like, ‘So how do I even fit into this?’” he says. “I’m lucky that I’ve had a group of people that have stuck by me.”

That group of friends—his chosen family—is now flourishing as they take the nightlife world by storm with Apocalypse Noir, a thrilling new spectacle set to premiere at New York City’s David Rubenstein Atrium on October 22, 2025. As Cox continues to expand his creative empire, he’s found a powerful support system that has helped him build a career defined by boldness, authenticity, and an unapologetic embrace of who he is.

And the good news for fans? Andrew Barret Cox is just getting started. Whether he’s baring all on Instagram, creating unforgettable moments on stage, or pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a multi-hyphenate performer, Cox is the living embodiment of the kind of sexy, fearless gay icon that we need right now.

Want to keep up with Andrew’s next move (and trust us, you do)? Follow him on Instagram for a front-row seat to the show.

Source: Pride