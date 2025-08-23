Drag Race Pit Crew Jerome Rouveron’s Ultimate Paris Guide

If you’ve been watching Drag Race France (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?), you’ve probably had your attention stolen by the stunning Jerome Rouveron. You know the guy: tall, chiseled, Parisian pit crew hunk, the one who effortlessly oozes je ne sais quoi. A model, creative director, and a rising social media star, Jerome has had the perfect career trajectory to make Paris even more irresistible.

Now, when you think of Paris, you may picture the Eiffel Tower, croissants, and endless street cafés. But Jerome’s Paris isn’t just for tourists snapping selfies. It’s a city of hidden gems, unique nightlife, and a queer culture that thrives on inclusion and authenticity. GayCities caught up with the man of the hour to get the inside scoop on what makes Paris the city that everyone should experience—and how to do it like a local.

Favorite Bars in Paris: Not Your Average Tourist Spots

“Paris is full of surprises,” Jerome says with a grin, as he reflects on some of his favorite local bars. “It’s a city where you can always find something new. Take the Lavomatic, for example. It looks like a laundromat, but trust me, it’s anything but.” Sounds like the perfect place for an unexpected night out, right?

Another hidden gem is La Mezcaleria, a cozy bar that specializes in Mezcal and cocktails that will make you feel like you’re sipping on magic. But for a touch of luxury with a view, he recommends the bar at Arts et Metier Hotel. “It has a small rooftop in the heart of Paris, perfect for watching the city’s lights twinkle,” he says.

Of course, no Parisian guide would be complete without some LGBTQ+ staples. “For a drink with friends, head to the Marais,” he advises. “Quetzal and Cox are both long-standing, gay institutions where you’re guaranteed a good time and great company.”

Paris Clubs: Where the Party Never Stops

When it comes to nightlife, Jerome’s recommendations are just as fabulous as you’d expect. “Vendredixxl is one of my favorites,” he says. “It’s a space where different kinds of people and music lovers gather—there’s a pop section, an electro room, and a terrace for when you need to catch your breath.”

But if you’re looking for something more chill, La Dimanche is another option that he swears by. “The music is always great, and it’s so welcoming. Even foreigners feel at home there.”

Paris Drag Scene: Queens Who Slay

As a Drag Race France regular, Jerome has met some seriously fierce queens. While his contract may force him to say Nicky Doll (just kidding—sort of), he’s quick to shout out the local legends who’ve been holding it down in Paris for years.

“Cookie Kunty has been a long-time staple in the French drag scene,” he says, praising the queen for her community efforts. “But also check out Hitsublu, Sasha Miskina, and Mlle Kiss. They’re all incredible.”

Where to Stay: Hotels That Go Beyond the Chain

When your friends come to town, you’ll want to show them Paris in all its boutique, luxurious glory. “Forget the big chains,” says Jerome, “Paris has so many hidden gems.” The Kube Hotel, La Maison Favart, and Secrets de Paris are all highly recommended for those who want something a bit more unique and intimate.

And don’t even get him started on the luxury. “Let’s be honest—French service is top-notch. We’ve got some of the best and most luxurious spots in the world. You can’t go wrong!”

Dining in Paris: Food Fit for Fabulousness

Now, we all know Paris has a reputation for its food, but where does Jerome recommend for a truly iconic meal?

“For everyday French, go to Les Rupins near Gare de L’Est,” he suggests. “It’s classic and delicious. For something a bit fancier, 6 New York offers amazing haute cuisine and a degustation menu that’ll make you want to come back for more.”

Looking for somewhere to brunch? Benedict in the Marais is Jerome’s go-to. “It’s perfect for lunch or dinner with friends. It has that charming Parisian vibe.”

Shopping: Hidden Gems and Must-See Streets

Paris is a shopper’s paradise, but you don’t have to hit the big-name stores on the Champs-Élysées to find something special. “Take your time,” says Jerome. “You’ll find hidden shops and vintage boutiques on little streets everywhere. Go for a coffee, and next thing you know, you’re stumbling upon a shop that’s selling treasures.”

However, if you’re in the mood for more traditional shopping, Les Halles or La Vallée Village (near Disneyland) offer an array of options.

Jerome’s Must-Visit in Paris: Get Off the Beaten Path

As much as we love the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, Jerome’s favorite place in Paris is one that often gets overlooked by tourists. “Montmartre is a must-see,” he says. “Le Sacré Coeur is breathtaking, and the area has this incredible old-school charm. It’s romantic and full of history.”

But beyond that, he reminds us: Paris isn’t a one-size-fits-all experience. “It’s all about what you want to take from the city. Do you want to explore the museums? Do you want to meet the locals? Or maybe you just want to sit in a café and enjoy a croissant?”

And Finally: Parisians (and Their Directness)

Let’s talk about the French—Jerome has a candid (and humorous) take on the subject. “Yes, French people can seem a bit rude at first, especially when it comes to speaking English,” he laughs. “But the truth is, we’ve gotten much better at it. And when you get used to the French directness, things go a lot smoother. It’s all about being real.”

In true Parisian fashion, Jerome Rouveron’s guide to the city is anything but ordinary. From secret bars to the most fabulous drag queens, his insider tips offer a glimpse into a Paris that’s as bold, eclectic, and warm as he is. So next time you’re in Paris, skip the tourist traps and live like a local—because in the City of Light, being fabulous is always in style.

