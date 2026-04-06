Shaun T’s #FlexFriday Leaves Very Little to the Imagination

Shaun T (real name Shaun Thompson) just reminded everyone that #FlexFriday can be educational… and a little distracting.

The fitness icon took to X to share a progress video celebrating his bodybuilding journey, confidently flexing his back muscles in the buff. Yes—fully butt-naked. And while Shaun’s intention may have been to highlight years of hard work, the internet had… additional observations. His “cheeky” back-flexing video could not be embedded here but here is the link or you can click on the image below to bring you to the X clip.

From Hip Hop Abs to… Hip Hop Assets

Let’s take it back for a second. If you were around in the early 2000s, Shaun T was practically living in your DVD player. Hip Hop Abs had us sweating, dancing, and avoiding crunches like our lives depended on it.

Fast forward to now, and Shaun has entered what we’ll politely call his “advanced sculpting era.”

In his own words:

“I used to think abs were the defining characteristic of fitness but after 4 consecutive years of weightlifting and bodybuilding, the back is where it’s at! It’s harder to build but the results feel amazing and aesthetically pleasing! #flexfriday.”

He said back. The people saw… everything else too.

RELATED: Shaun T’s Assets Give The Moon Some Competition

The Comments? Completely Unhinged (Respectfully)

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments—and they were not subtle.

“You are super body perfect…..back for days and I am sure front.”

“I need to see the front”

“Let’s see the front, turn around”

The consensus? Appreciation. Curiosity. And a strong desire for a 360-degree view.

And honestly, can you blame them? Shaun knew exactly what he was doing. That kind of confidence doesn’t just happen by accident.

Strong, Proud, and Still Setting the Standard

Beyond the viral moment, the fitness trainer continues to be a major figure in the LGBTQ community. Openly gay since 21, he’s married to Scott Blokker, and together they’re raising their twin sons.

He’s long been a symbol of queer visibility in fitness spaces—showing that strength, discipline, and authenticity can all exist in the same body.

And yes, that body is still very much body-ing.

RELATED: Tennis Player Valentin Vacherot Goes Viral For Bulging Moment Off-Court

Welcome to the Bodybuilding Era

These days, Shaun is fully immersed in bodybuilding, channeling that energy into programs like Dig Deeper and Dig In. It’s less about quick fixes and more about long-term transformation—and clearly, it’s working.

@shaunt @Brett Sewell always gets me watching him on repeat with this one! 😘 ♬ original sound – 🧸

The muscle definition? Impressive.



The confidence? Off the charts.



The #FlexFriday content? Let’s just say… memorable.

The Takeaway: Fitness, But Make It Cheeky

Shaun T didn’t just post a workout update—he gave the people a moment.

A little nostalgia, a lot of progress, and just enough cheek (literally) to keep everyone talking.

Whether you came for the fitness tips or stayed for the view, one thing is clear: Shaun T is still that guy—and he knows it.

And next time he says “focus on the back”… well, we’ll try.