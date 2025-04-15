Shawn Mendes just made one bold chest move, and no, it’s not another shirtless Calvin Klein ad (though, God bless those). The pop heartthrob debuted a brand new tattoo smack-dab in the middle of his perfectly sculpted chest — and it’s an eagle, baby. Wings spread, perched right above his heart like it’s about to fly off into the sunset… or straight into our dreams.

Fans were quick to react, because of course they were — and let’s just say the opinions are flapping in every direction:

“Gonna look like an upside down moustache in 3 years but still would.”

“I need it.”

“Would’ve kept this to myself if I was him.”

“Bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

“Holy shit!!! I love this.”

“Love it and the hair on his beautiful chest.”

The internet is basically split between “unfollow” and “fly me into the sun, Eagle Daddy.” Some fans are even drawing comparisons to Rihanna’s iconic chest tattoo — and honestly, if Mendes is entering his bad gal era, we’re not mad about it.

This isn’t Mendes’ first ink rodeo. The Canadian crooner has over 20 tattoos already, many laced with personal meaning: there’s the minimalist “Good Luck” tatt, the embracing nude figures, a delicate sun, a red line, the name of his little sister Aaliyah Maria, and the cheeky “GOOD BOY” that feels like it could be the name of a Shawn Mendes x BDSM collab we didn’t know we needed.

And while this eagle has sparked confusion, intrigue, thirst, and a bit of design debate, most fans agree — it just works. Whether it’s the wild symbolism of freedom, transformation, or simply looking hot with feathers involved, the tattoo somehow feels very “Shawn.” Softly brooding. Sexily sentimental. A little mysterious. A little feral. A little who’s your ornithologist now?



So whether you love it, hate it, or secretly saved it to your camera roll, one thing’s for sure — Shawn Mendes is still keeping us talking, swooning, and spiraling into full chest-feather fantasies. Long may this eagle soar.