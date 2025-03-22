Shawn Mendes Makes a Thirsty Move in Bad Bunny’s Comments Goes Viral

In a world where celebrities’ thirst comments have become almost as exciting as their albums, Shawn Mendes has decided to go for the gold. The Canadian pop sensation made headlines recently not for a new hit single or a dramatic breakup (though we’ll get to that), but for leaving a comment under none other than Bad Bunny’s steamy underwear photos on Instagram. It’s official: the internet is thirsty, and Shawn is here to quench that thirst with just one word.

Days after Bad Bunny set Instagram ablaze with his Calvin Klein ad campaign—featuring some seriously sizzling shots of the Puerto Rican rapper flaunting his Calvin Klein underwear—Mendes couldn’t resist sliding into the comment section with a subtle yet undeniably effective “Guapo,” which, for those who haven’t been brushing up on their Duolingo, means “handsome” in Spanish.

Now, we all know a single word can speak volumes, but Shawn’s choice of compliment is on the milder side compared to some of the more explicit reactions that flooded the post. While others—including RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 queen Dahlia Sin, who kept it simple with “choke me”—left little to the imagination, Mendes took the high road, gracefully dipping his toe into the pool of public admiration.

Bad Bunny, for his part, probably wasn’t too surprised by the flood of love he received. As of Friday, his post had already racked up a jaw-dropping 4.4 million likes.

But Shawn’s comment isn’t just a playful interaction between two stars—it’s the latest chapter in his ongoing narrative about his own journey with identity. Mendes, who has been at the center of much speculation about his sexuality, addressed the topic during a performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre last October. The singer shared with the audience, “There’s just been this thing about my sexuality and people talking about it for so long. I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes.”

For many fans, this open discussion has only further endeared him to the LGBTQ+ community, who appreciate the singer’s candidness in navigating something so personal. He continued, “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover.” As fans, we’re all here for him taking his time to figure things out, and we’ll gladly support his exploration—whether it’s through music or, you know, well-placed comments under sizzling Instagram photos.

And while the internet is clearly having a field day with Mendes’ “Guapo” moment, let’s not forget both Mendes and Bad Bunny have been keeping busy with their careers. Mendes’ album Shawn hit No. 26 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in November, while Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos debuted at No. 1 just a few months ago. So yes, they’re not just thirst magnets—they’re incredibly talented artists, too.

In the end, Shawn’s comment is a reminder that the internet can be a space for playful connections, whether you’re a pop star admiring another pop star’s abs or just figuring out your place in the world. And as for Bad Bunny, we’d say he’s got a fan in Shawn—and in all of us.

