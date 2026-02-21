Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Homophobic Outburst at Mardi Gras

In what could only be described as a wild twist to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras festivities, Shia LaBeouf has found himself at the center of a controversy that has left many questioning his behavior—both on and off screen. The Transformers star, 39, was arrested in the early hours of February 17th, accused of battery after allegedly hurling homophobic slurs at two men during a confrontation outside a bar in the heart of the Mardi Gras celebrations.

The Confrontation: Homophobic Slurs and Physical Violence

LaBeouf, known for his volatile reputation, was reportedly acting erratically when he approached Jeffrey Damnit, a local actor and writer who was dressed in drag for the occasion. According to Damnit, the encounter escalated quickly when LaBeouf got in his face, “acting erratically” before allegedly calling him a “fucking faggot” in a tirade of homophobic insults. But the situation didn’t stop there—things got physical when LaBeouf was asked to leave the bar by the staff, leading to an altercation that saw the actor allegedly strike Damnit in the torso.

Video Evidence: Slurs Captured on Camera

The entire incident was captured on video, which showed LaBeouf continuing to shout slurs at Damnit even as he was being restrained by police. “You’re a fucking faggot,” LaBeouf reportedly screamed, refusing to back down as officers tried to diffuse the situation. In the footage, Damnit, who was wearing makeup and a glam Mardi Gras ensemble, can be heard repeatedly telling the actor to “keep on calling me faggot.”

More Victims: Aggression Spreads

But it wasn’t just Damnit who became a target. Nathan Thomas Reed, the second man listed as a victim by the New Orleans Police Department, told The Guardian that LaBeouf had been “calling people faggot” during the altercation. This behavior, combined with the video evidence and Damnit’s testimony, led the police to charge LaBeouf with two counts of simple battery.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dailymailau/video/7608049682551409921

Shia’s Defiance: A Curious Post-Arrest Appearance

LaBeouf’s chaotic night continued after his arrest. He was released under the condition that he would appear at all future court dates, including his next hearing scheduled for March 19th. However, just hours after his release, he was seen walking around the streets of New Orleans, as if nothing had happened, casually commenting to a reporter: “Mardi Gras is amazing.” It’s unclear whether the actor’s demeanor reflected his usual defiance or an attempt to brush off the controversy.

Damnit Speaks Out: Calling for Hate Crime Charges

For Damnit, the incident was more than just an unfortunate altercation; it was a deeply personal attack. Speaking to Fox 8, Damnit explained how LaBeouf’s actions and words made him feel: “You’re beating people up because somewhere in your mind their sexuality goes against what you think should get to live.” Given the nature of the slurs and the physical assault, Damnit called for the charges to be upgraded to a hate crime, which many in the LGBTQ+ community agree with, given the intent behind LaBeouf’s words.

The Investigation: What’s Next?

New Orleans police have yet to comment on the allegations of homophobia, stating that the investigation remains ongoing and will be adjudicated in court. Meanwhile, LaBeouf’s team has remained largely silent on the matter, and the actor has not made any public statements addressing the accusations directly.

Mardi Gras 2026: The Year Shia LaBeouf Stole the Show

While Mardi Gras is often remembered for its parade floats, glittering costumes, and celebratory atmosphere, this year, one particular moment—courtesy of LaBeouf—has overshadowed the revelry. The actor’s erratic behavior, fueled by homophobic language and physical aggression, is sure to be remembered as the scandal of Mardi Gras 2026. Whether it will be another chapter in LaBeouf’s long history of unpredictable public moments or a turning point in how the actor is held accountable for his actions remains to be seen.

Looking Ahead: What Will the Court Say?

For now, all eyes will be on the upcoming court hearing, as Damnit and Reed seek justice for what they say were hate-fueled attacks, and the rest of the world watches to see whether Shia LaBeouf’s infamous unpredictability will land him in even hotter water.