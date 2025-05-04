Shirtless Tom Hanks Was Not on My 2025 Bingo Card

We should have sent him to space instead of Katy Perry…

He doesn’t have leprosy just because he’s pushing 70, but I wasn’t expecting to have a shirtless Tom Hanks on my timeline.

Tom Hanks is a little too old for me, even though I’ve always been a fan of a nice looking DILF. I think my neutral opinion on his latest photo is because, due to his historic film career, I see him more like my dad than a daddy.

According to Parade, Hanks is celebrating 37 years of marriage with his wife Rita Wilson. No word on where their romantic vacation took place, however, maybe it was in Greece due to the actor’s dual citizenship.

While Hanks turned off the comments on the shirtless snap, it’s received almost 900,000 “likes” and some Twitter users were quick to point out how nice his pecs look – according to Parade. Not that he has anything to feel self-conscious about, but I hope I have his confidence when I’m 68-years-old.

Now I know where one of his four children, Chet, gets his muscle mass and dashing good looks from. Check out this Instinct Magazine piece on Chet’s thirst traps while he was starring in the most recent season of The Surreal Life. Like father like son?

Tom Hanks is often regarded as one of America’s biggest sweethearts. Among many others, his most popular films include Splash, Bachelor Party, Dragnet, Big, The Burbs, Turner and Hooch… (takes a deep breath) Joe Versus the Volcano, A League of Their Own, Sleepless in Seattle, Forrest Gump and Apollo 13… (gasps for air) Toy Story, Saving Private Ryan, You’ve Got Mail, The Green Mile, Cast Away, The Polar Express, The Da Vinci Code, Captain Phillips and Sully

Tom Hanks’ Accolades

He’s a 2x Oscar Winner, 4x Golden Globe Winner, 7x Emmy Winner and thirst trap champion?

What are your thoughts on Tom Hanks’ first shirtless photo in how many years? What about his body-ody when he was younger? Comment your thoughts and let me know!