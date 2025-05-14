Gus Kenworthy’s Return Isn’t Just Sport — It’s Statement

If you thought Gus Kenworthy was done serving — think again. He may have hung up his skis in 2022 with a poetic “Swan song. I’m done, I’m done competing,” but the queer winter sports icon is now very much not done. In fact, he’s plotting a comeback that’s equal parts inspiring and glam. Strap on your snow boots, honey — the slopes are about to get gayer again.

Kenworthy, who snagged silver at Sochi in 2014 and publicly came out the following year, became the first out gay action sports star — a literal trailblazer in skis and a speed suit. He later competed in PyeongChang in 2018, then took his final Olympic bow in Beijing in 2022, where he crashed, sashayed away, and declared his retirement. But now, in true queer icon fashion, he’s staging a comeback — not because he’s lost, but because he’s still got it.

“After taking a step away, I realized I miss skiing and I really want to compete again,” Kenworthy told ESPN. “I didn’t know if I would be able to come back after three-and-a-half years, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to after seven and a half. So, it’s this Olympics or nothing. I’m never going to have this opportunity again.”

Gus will once again represent the UK in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina — which, let’s be real, is already a vibe. Italy? Fashion. Skiing? Fierce. Gus? Fab.

But let’s be clear: this comeback isn’t a grasp for lost glory. It’s unfinished business. Speaking of his last run, Kenworthy was candid:

“My whole goal in China was to land the run I had been training as best as I could, and I didn’t do that. I had already announced that it was going to be my last contest. I was ready to be done, and I walked away with my head held high. But it wasn’t what I wanted. It was hard to walk away on a sour note.”

And when asked why he’s returning, his response couldn’t be more honest — or more grounded: “I don’t feel like I’m going back into it because I don’t know who I am otherwise. I’m going back into it because I can still do it, and because I want to.”

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

In between slope sessions, Kenworthy has been showing off his range: a role in American Horror Story, a cameo on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and most recently, a collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney launching an LGBTQ+ banned book club — because why not fight fascism and frostbite? Oh, and yes, he’s also been designing jockstraps covered in Beanie Babies, which may be the most Gus thing Gus has ever done.

Kenworthy isn’t just a medalist or a celebrity; he’s become something bigger — a walking, shredding, spandex-clad manifestation of queer resilience. He came out when doing so in the hypermasc world of action sports was still revolutionary. Now, he’s reminding us all that queer people don’t just “fade out” — we reappear, sparkly and ready for a fourth act.

So whether he lands on the podium or simply gives us another breathtaking Olympic moment to scream about on Twitter (or X, whatever), we’ll be watching — proudly, loudly, and maybe a little teary-eyed.

Because Gus Kenworthy isn’t just going back to the Olympics. He’s going back on his terms.

And let’s be honest — we love a comeback story. Especially when it’s wearing glitter sunscreen and a pair of rainbow-tinted goggles.

Source: Olympics and ESPN