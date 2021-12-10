Solving A Solo Christmas With Music & Laughs

Singer/songwriter Tom Goss really understands how Christmas just isn’t Christmas without the people you love.

In his new music video, “What’s Christmas Without You,” Tom tries his campy best trying to enjoy the holidays on his own (Frank Perricone’s guest appearance notwithstanding).

If you know Tom, you know he really likes joy. Not in a “Joy to the World” vein, but joy as in “laughter makes everything better.”

You know something’s afoot when he begins the clip with perfectly smooth, larger-than-life, 1970s TV gestures. In his solitude, he spots a body pillow and decides “Hey – I’m not all THAT alone.”

Dressing pillow guy up in sweater and flannel, Tom attempts all the activities we associate with the holidays: snuggling, dancing, mistletoe moments, decorating the cabin, and snowball fights.

Somehow – even though the TV hands get bigger and bigger – that Christmas magic just isn’t there.

And then…

We don’t want to spoil it for you so hit play below. We think it’s the perfect ending to a Tom Goss Christmas video.

In addition to the visual antics, Tom’s effortless vocals and totally sincere lyrics (co-written with Perricone) are the perfect balance to the Christmas shenanigans.

