South Carolina Lawmaker RJ May Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

Remember when South Carolina lawmaker RJ May resigned amid shocking child abuse charges? Well, guess what — he just pled guilty. Turns out, the man who once screamed the loudest about “protecting children” has been hiding a much darker secret than any of us could’ve imagined. May, the same guy who argued that drag queens and transgender people were somehow “harmful” to kids, is now facing a lifetime of consequences for sharing child sexual abuse material. Yep, it’s one of those stories where the hypocrisy stinks so badly, you almost have to laugh… if it weren’t so horrifying.

A “Family Values” Guy, Until He Wasn’t

May’s rise to prominence was built on his vocal advocacy for “protecting children.” That’s the line he ran with, attacking the rights of transgender individuals, particularly those seeking gender-affirming care. He claimed that exposing children to drag shows or, heaven forbid, “pushing sex changes on toddlers,” amounted to “child exploitation.” It wasn’t just words on the floor of the South Carolina House, either. He used his platform to spread fear and divisiveness, even comparing Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care to the state’s funding of drug addiction programs. “We as legislators have an obligation to ensure that our children have no harm done to them,” May said in a 2024 House speech.

Yet somehow, all that talk of “protecting children” didn’t extend to actual protection. After being caught red-handed distributing hundreds of explicit images of children engaged in horrific abuse, he now faces up to 100 years in prison. No one, it seems, is more damaging to kids than someone who uses their public position to destroy lives for their own secret satisfaction.

The Unthinkable Plea

May’s alleged use of the Kik social media app to share 265 disturbing files of toddlers and young children in sexual acts came to light in 2024. His username? “joebidennnn69.” While many of us may still be digesting the mental image of what that might say about his online life choices, the real horror lies in the content he was distributing. According to prosecutors, he wasn’t just browsing through unspeakable material — he was actively engaging in it, sharing it, and seeking out content that involved children his own age. Some images featured children as young as seven years old. Worse yet, he allegedly traveled to Colombia three times, where he filmed himself engaging in sex acts with underage girls.

The lawmaker’s fall from grace was swift. Just weeks before his trial was set to begin, May changed his plea to guilty. That meant no long court battle with all the evidence stacked against him. Instead, he faces 100 years in prison, heavy fines, and, of course, mandatory registration as a sex offender. Not to mention the fact that his crimes now include incestual interests — a revelation that makes his past political rants about “protecting children” all the more revolting.

The Real “Harm” to Children

It’s abundantly clear now that the real harm to children comes from people like RJ May, whose rhetoric about “protecting children” was nothing more than a shield for his own vile actions. It turns out, the people who make the most noise about “protecting” children might not be interested in protecting them at all. Instead, they’re protecting themselves — their bigotry, their shame, and their sinister urges.

In a cruel and ironic twist, the politician who railed against the supposed dangers of trans kids and drag queens was living in a fantasy world where children’s bodies were objects to be violated. While May falsely painted LGBTQ+ communities as harmful to kids, it was his own actions that were a far more dangerous reality.

This case isn’t just about one man’s fall from grace — it’s a stark reminder to all of us that those who weaponize the language of “protecting children” can be the very ones exploiting them. And it’s a reminder that when right-wing figures obsess over what others are doing with their bodies, we should be asking, “What are you hiding?”

So, let’s be real — the only thing “harmful to children” here is the person in the mirror.

Source: News Week and The Guardian