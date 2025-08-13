Robert John “RJ” May III Resigns Amid Child Abuse Charges

In a cruel twist of irony, Robert John “RJ” May III – a South Carolina Republican who built his political platform on crusading against LGBTQ+ rights under the guise of “protecting childhood innocence” – has resigned following his arrest on charges of distributing child sexual abuse material. It’s a case that, on its face, reveals a shocking betrayal of public trust, but also underscores a darker trend in the political landscape: the loudest voices claiming to “defend children” often have the most to hide.

May, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives for the 88th district, and a self-proclaimed champion of conservative family values, made headlines repeatedly for his outspoken opposition to drag shows, trans healthcare, and gender-affirming care. He proudly aligned himself with the most extreme wings of the Republican Party, arguing that these measures were necessary to protect children from the “dangers” of LGBTQ+ visibility. Yet, it’s hard to ignore the uncomfortable question now hanging in the air: what’s more dangerous to a child – a drag queen performing at a Pride event or a politician who uses a platform of moral superiority to mask his own criminal activity?

From Moral Crusader to Criminal Defendant

May, 38, was arrested in June and charged with 10 counts of distributing child sexual abuse material. Despite his previous public statements about “protecting children” from anything he deemed inappropriate, he now faces a potential prison sentence of 5 to 20 years, along with hefty fines and a lifetime of supervised release if convicted.

In his resignation letter, released on August 11, May said, “I have decided it is in the best interest of my family and constituents to resign immediately from the South Carolina House of Representatives.” This sentiment is hollow when weighed against the gravity of his charges. His decision to step down followed an outcry from the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, a group that once aligned itself with May’s ultra-conservative policies. The caucus, however, was clear in its own statement: “The people of District 88 deserve true and honorable representation.”

It’s not lost on many that May’s resignation was not necessarily a sign of moral awakening, but a politically calculated escape from what could have been a much more public expulsion from office. The Freedom Caucus, in a rare moment of self-awareness, remarked that his resignation was “long overdue,” though they believe the House should have expelled him immediately following his indictment. The unsettling truth here is that the louder the outcry from certain corners of the political spectrum, the darker the secrets they’re often trying to bury.

The Irony: Family Values and Hypocrisy

What makes this story especially unnerving is the stark contrast between the persona May built for himself in the public eye and the charges he now faces. After his election to the South Carolina House in 2020, May became known for his harsh stance on LGBTQ+ issues. He railed against gender-affirming care for trans minors, as well as drag shows, often invoking concerns about children being “exposed to inappropriate content.”

In fact, May’s rhetoric about the need to protect children became one of his defining characteristics. He was part of a larger political movement that framed the LGBTQ+ community as a threat to children, particularly through the mediums of drag performances and transgender-inclusive policies. And yet, it is this very public persona that now feels like a slap in the face to those who trusted him, especially given his arrest on charges that, frankly, are far more dangerous to children than anything he was railing against in his political speeches.

A Broken System of Accountability

What the world is watching now is not just the fall of a hypocrite, but the aftermath of a broken system that allows such figures to thrive. May’s resignation came after pressure from multiple quarters, including his party and the public. However, the true question remains: how could someone so committed to publicly vilifying marginalized groups slip under the radar until he was arrested? How many others are out there, preaching “family values” while living in a much darker reality?

His arrest is a moment of reckoning for both South Carolina’s political establishment and for the broader conservative movement, which has long relied on moral panic over LGBTQ+ issues to gain traction. If the phrase “protecting childhood innocence” can be so easily weaponized to justify policy that harms vulnerable groups, what does that say about the people who use it to mask their own indiscretions?

Final Thoughts

The tragic irony of this situation is that May’s resignation letter – a formal declaration of “honor” and “family values” – will now be a permanent part of his legacy. In truth, however, it’s the actions that have brought him to this point that will remain in the public consciousness. May may have resigned from his political post, but he can never resign from the consequences of his alleged actions.

The story of RJ May is a grim reminder that politicians who make a career of attacking others often have skeletons of their own hidden in closets. And in a political climate where the so-called “culture wars” are fought at the expense of marginalized communities, this serves as both a warning and a call for deeper introspection: Beware of the politicians who shout the loudest about “protecting children” – their motives are often far darker than they would have you believe.

