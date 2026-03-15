Stand Up Comic Bradley Johnson Joins Hulu Series ‘Love Overboard’

I’m feeling the absolute whiplash of canceling my Hulu account because the network declined the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot only to re-register shortly there-after because one of my favorite comedians is making his big debut on the streaming service. And while Bradley Johnson is trading stand up for floaties, I’m certain he’ll bring his typical “bash your head against a wall” charisma to Love Overboard.

Hosted by The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey – and not Goldie Hawn, for some reason – Love Overboard is arriving just in time for Spring and it appears to be an even more drama filled recipe with ingredients from Below Deck, Ex on the Beach, Love Island and Survivor. You get it, a bunch of young people compete for prizes and love aboard a luxury yacht with eliminations happening on the regular.

Bradley Johnson and 21 other singles are about to embark on the journey of their lives, and you get to witness all the sexy shenanigans starting March 26 on Hulu and Disney+. Although, based on some of the press releases out there, it appears that Bradley is joining the crew slightly later in the season. A self-proclaimed former slut, it’ll be interesting to see how many times he can mention “cock and balls” before Disney loses their absolute shit.

The reality TV participant works as a personal trainer and comedian, and he was already getting recognition in both categories prior to swimming his way to Hulu. He performs regularly (weekly?) throughout California, and this has started to parlay into more content creation with podcasts, social media projects and even a sponsorship from Tinder. Maybe his next content creation will be an OnlyFans….

Bradley, age 25, does it all for the girls and the gays. But mostly for the gays. The heartthrob has gone on record on numerous occasions to state that his biggest fans are homosexual men and most of his gym selfies are specifically for them. In a world full of people queerbaiting to make a buck, it’s refreshing to see the Love Overboard star confident in his (straight) sexuality but still able to fully embrace the gays thirsting after him.

Are You Going to Watch Bradley on Love Overboard?

My answer is obviously yes. First, I’m addicted to competitive reality TV, so this new show is right up my alley. Second, I’m going to watch the entire show then cancel my membership again in solidarity with the canned Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. So, take that! Third, I’m a fan of Bradley. His type of humor is what I’m looking for when my brain needs a break. Completely bizarre, somewhat aggressive and based in realism.

Plus, he’s very easy on the eyes.

Catch him on Love Overboard starting March 26 on Hulu & Disney+.

No, but really, is Goldie Hawn going to make a cameo because… yeah…