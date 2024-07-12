Sumner and Koaty Blayne Talk ‘House of Heat,’ OnlyFans, & More

Tubi is turning up the temperature and bringing the drama with its brand-new reality television series, House of Heat.

Putting a group of searingly hot and savvy adult content creators under one roof, they will collaborate and cohabitate like never before by pushing boundaries, igniting creativity, and helping each other build empires in one of the hottest and most challenging online industries. However, do keep in mind that it’s not all smooth sailing. Fierce competition, clashing personalities, and the constant pressure to come out on top will surely keep tensions simmering.

The first two episodes of House of Heat premiered on June 6, and remaining episodes will drop weekly through August 1.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with cast members Sumner and Koaty Blayne, a fiery, engaged couple who have been together for four years and initially gained fame on OnlyFans during the pandemic. Embracing their love for partying and adventure, the pair discuss some of their favorite moments from the show and how it strengthened their bond as a couple, as well as their newfound success and advice to those who want to pursue a full-time social media career.

Check out the full video interview below.

Sumner & Koaty Blayne…

