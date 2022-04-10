Sunshine Time, Miami Beach Pride & More

Some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with pop star Maluma living for the sunshine…
…while Nikko Lopez felt the burn – the beach burn:
Brandon Osorio and Richie Eisenberg had a morning moment in Olympic National Park…
..and Matthew Camp enjoyed the morning sun solo (check his hashtag game):
Dan Tai took a run while his car was charging:
Max Emerson, his guy Andrés Camilo and Sargeant Pupper are celebrating Miami Beach Pride today…
…while Chris Cragg enjoyed Miami Beach Pride at the hot tub:
Woofy out singer/songwriter Aiden James launches his JUMP Tour in NYC this week at Rockwood Music Hall on 4/15:
Derrick Gordon got a new tattoo:
Paleontologist Francesc Gascó took his buddy Spike to the gym…
…while Luis Viera broke a sweat outside:
Jordan Torres shares the secret to his smooth skin:
We don’t know much about rugby other than someone got ‘dacked,’ there was a ‘wiggle,’ and we approve:
Chris Salvatore found his (wet) light:
The Kilted Coaches went to a book festival:
And Doctor of Dental Medicine Curtis Fitzgerald proved he looks great fully clothed:
