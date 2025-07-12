David Corenswet’s Testicle Incident Steals the Show

Well, folks, if you were looking for the real superpower behind David Corenswet’s portrayal of Superman, it’s not his flying skills or chiseled jawline—it’s his honesty.

In a recent Vanity Fair “Lie Detector Test” video, the dreamy star of the upcoming Superman film got real about a rather unfortunate incident while filming: the epic moment when a flying harness left him with an injury to his… testicle. Yes, you read that right.

When Nicholas Hoult asked Corenswet which part of his body took the “wildest bruise” during stunts, David wasted zero time, dropping the bombshell: “My right testicle.” Honestly, we’re not sure if that’s more Superman or super real. And while the polygraph didn’t exactly label the answer as “conclusive” (because, I mean, who would lie about that?), David confirmed it was indeed true. “It’s on film,” he added. Of course, it’s not just any film—it’s an epic Superman scene where David’s character punches glass and leaps out of a window, only for the harness to… well, take out a piece of the hero’s anatomy.

“First take of that, it’s this big epic punch and a leap through the air and then just, ‘my testicle.’” Can’t argue with that timing.

Their bromance has become one of the internet’s most beloved phenomena, thanks to the duo’s playful dynamic and impeccable comedic timing. Corenswet x Hoult is the new shipping obsession, and it’s clear the fandom is ready to write their own epic adventures—no flying harness required.

While there’s no confirmation that either David or Nicholas identifies as gay, their genuine camaraderie and support for the LGBTQ+ community have made them fan favorites within it. Whether it’s their hilarious interviews or their undeniable chemistry, fans are loving every moment of their on-screen partnership, regardless of the label.

As the new Superman, David Corenswet has big shoes to fill (and maybe a few bruises along the way), but his effortless charm and authenticity are already winning hearts. His co-stars, including Hoult, have become fan favorites, with one comment reading, “I could watch them do this for hours lmaoo but to be fair… I’d watch them do anything for hours.” Same. Same.

The bromance is undeniable—but let’s be real, their chemistry goes far beyond the surface. It’s a genuine connection that’s as magnetic as their combined acting talent. And the whole vibe is so infectious, we’re just waiting for Hollywood to give us a buddy comedy where they’re fighting crime—or just getting into ridiculous situations involving more harnesses, and perhaps fewer… testicle-related incidents.

With Superman directed by James Gunn and set to kick off a new era in the DC Universe, we can’t wait to see Corenswet take flight—hopefully with a little more protection next time.

For now, we’ll just be here, enjoying the testicle saga, and praying for more behind-the-scenes stories. Who knew Superman could deliver this much realness? Whether it’s flying, fighting villains, or casually revealing the most human side of the superhero world, David Corenswet is doing the absolute most—and we’re loving it.

And seriously, someone get that man an ice pack. He’s earned it.