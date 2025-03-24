Tabatha Coffey is Experiencing a Strong 2nd Story Arc

I know you’ve seen the viral clips online because they filter through my feeds from time to time and I don’t watch anything on the Bravo network. When gay men see a strong, charismatic, passionate, attractive female we automatically go into the “yas queen” mindset. That’s perhaps part of the reason Tabatha Coffey was pushed to the forefront of pop culture in the 2010s. The Australian American hairstylist made waves for her show, Tabatha Takes Over, before retiring to a quieter life – with an estimated $6,000,000 in the bank. So, what happened to this firecracker after the Bravo cameras stopped rolling?

Tabatha Coffey worked as a hair stylist for many years, even doing behind-the-scenes work for publications like Marie Claire and Mademoiselle. Her first brush with reality TV, no pun intended, happened when she was a participant in the short-lived competition series Shear Genius. Despite all her talents, Tabatha only cracked the top five before her elimination – but she was later awarded the fan favorite banner and a modest cash prize. Bravo saw the fan fair as reason enough to give her a series to call her own.

Tabatha Takes Over premiered in 2008 and became an instant national sensation. Tabatha Takes Over was basically the Bar Rescue for struggling salons. Ms. Coffey would go to struggling salons, whip them into shape, then check back on them a while later to see if they were able to become a success story once again. I’m sure you’ve seen some of her rants on social media like the one I’m going to include above. The show went off the air in 2013 potentially due to dwindling ratings. But that wasn’t the end of her relationship with Bravo.

Several years later, Ms. Coffey returned to Bravo with a new show titled Relative Success – which focused on Tabatha attempting to fix family dramas that were hindering the success of their respective businesses. Despite only airing for one season in 2018, a recurring theme emerged… of the hair superstar attempting to help other people better their lives while busting some veins in her forehead along the way. She was just as passionate about personal growth as she was hair growth. I can’t believe I just wrote that…

Where is Tabatha Coffey now?

Tabatha continued to dabble in other areas of business, like when she authored two best-selling books, while popping up on every show imaginable… as seen with Fashion News Life, The Biggest Loser, New Now Next, TV Guide, Wendy Williams, Steve Harvey, Rachael Ray and Watch What Happens Live. She even did some hosting gigs and periodicals on the side, but it’s obvious that her desire to help others remained after Bravo hit the road.

However, the old, venomous, catty Tabatha was replaced by a poised, kinder woman who did her job with more sensibility. In 2022, the reality TV star lost her girlfriend of over two decades to cancer. And the loss changed her for the better. Instead of trying to be an A-List celebrity, Ms. Coffey set her mind to empowering women. To that extent, she’s become a public speaker, organization co-founder, podcast host and online coach. You can find out about these person adventures on her official website.

Judging by her Instagram, the now 55-year-old is still quite active in the world of hair, fashion and make up. Recent appearances include Glow Up Hair Festival, In Style Magazine and Hair the Movement. No matter what the area of expertise, I know Tabatha Coffey will be leading the forefront. And I’m glad that her second arc is just as fabulous as the first!