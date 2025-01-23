Photo Credit: @taylorzakharperez

Taylor Zakhar Perez is on fire. From stealing hearts in the hit Red, White, and Royal Blue to turning heads on the red carpet, he’s now adding a new title to his growing resume: Lacoste underwear ambassador. Yep, the Hollywood heartthrob is the latest face (and body) of the iconic brand, and the first look at this partnership is as hot as you’d expect.

See that lip bite and loose strand of hair???

Taylor Zakhar Perez…you do know your weapons!!!🥵🥵🥵#TaylorZakharPerez pic.twitter.com/pdTKEfZkKT — N💬rwrb.firstprince.tzp (@Neelanjana_ksg) January 22, 2025

The campaign, shot in dreamy Paris by photographer Quentin de Briey, is everything you want it to be—sleek, stylish, and just a little bit sexy. Taylor lounges in Lacoste’s signature underwear, bringing a mix of cool confidence and effortless charm to every frame. Helping him bring his A-game? A-list stylist Jason Bolden, who’s been a major player in Taylor’s transformation into one of Hollywood’s most fashionable stars.

Photo Credit: @lacoste

Photo Credit: Lacoste

Photo Credit: Lacoste

This isn’t just a one-time thing. Lacoste calls the new partnership “an exciting start to a long-term collaboration,” so we can expect plenty more of Taylor rocking the crocodile logo in the future. And Taylor couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s an honor to join Lacoste as an ambassador,” he said. “I’ve always admired the history, legacy, and creativity of the brand, and it’s with great pride that I now carry the values of the crocodile.”

Let’s face it—Taylor Zakhar Perez is the perfect fit for Lacoste. He’s got that rare combo of charisma, style, and relatability that makes him a total standout. Whether he’s lighting up the screen, rocking a killer suit on the red carpet, or lounging in Lacoste’s latest, he knows how to make an impression.

This campaign isn’t just about underwear—it’s about redefining cool, one stylish snap at a time. And with Taylor leading the charge, Lacoste’s latest move has us all looking forward to what’s next.