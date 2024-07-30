Teri Hatcher Talks Apple TV+’s Animated Series ‘WondLa’

Golden Globe winning actress Teri Hatcher, who is best known in the queer community for her portrayal of Susan Mayer on the critically acclaimed television series Desperate Housewives, first connected with Tony DiTerlizzi‘s bestselling sci-fi trilogy, WondLa, when she narrated the audiobooks.

Now, she has returned to the whimsical fantasy world in a new capacity, voicing the character of Muthr in Apple TV+’s new animated adaptation.

Produced by Skydance Animation and developed by Bobs Gannaway, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, WondLa follows Eva, a teenager raised in an underground bunker by her robotic caretaker, Muthr. After a sudden attack on her 16th birthday, Eva is thrust onto the alien-habited world of Orbona, where she embarks on a quest to find other humans and her destiny with new allies Otto and Rovender.

In addition to Hatcher, the seven-episode first season boasts a star-studded voice cast including Jeanine Mason, Brad Garrett, and Gary Anthony Williams.

WondLa is now available to stream, and Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Hatcher and talk more about what viewers can expect. She also shares insights on how she brought her beloved character to life, what makes WondLa appealing to all audiences, and her thoughts on if there will ever be a Desperate Housewives reboot.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Hatcher: Facebook | Instagram