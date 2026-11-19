Terrell Carter is breaking stereotypes with his role in Tyler Perry’s Netflix series Beauty in Black, bringing a more layered portrayal of a successful Black queer man to our screens. But there’s more to the actor than his latest television appearance. From sharing his personal history in his memoir to building a career in music and acting, Carter has plenty of stories worth getting to know.

And considering how much representation matters, we’re certainly happy to see him getting this moment.

A Queer Character Who Gets to Be More Than a Stereotype

In Beauty in Black, Carter plays Varney, a successful attorney and legal counsel to the powerful Bellarie family. But beneath his polished professional image is a complicated romantic life, particularly his relationship with Charles, the son of his employer.

In an April 2025 interview with The Quintessential Gentleman, Carter explained why the character was particularly meaningful to him. He appreciated that Varney wasn’t written as the stereotypical gay character, the weak one, or simply the comic relief.

Instead, he’s intelligent, accomplished, funny, and occasionally makes questionable decisions when love gets involved. Honestly, isn’t that something most of us can relate to?

Carter also shared his perspective on LGBTQ representation, explaining that he doesn’t believe people should be separated into different worlds based on their identities. At the end of the day, he sees everyone as human beings who deserve to be represented as such.

It’s a refreshing perspective, especially when queer characters are still too often defined by a handful of familiar tropes.

The Personal Story Behind Problem Child

Carter’s willingness to tell meaningful stories also extends beyond his acting career.

Terrell Carter (Varney) e Steven G. Norfleet (Charles) em “Beauty in Black”. https://t.co/pP2qxGwkF3 — Séries em Cena (@seriesemcena) March 30, 2026

In 2020, he released his memoir, Problem Child, which explores his complicated family background and childhood. One of the most difficult parts of his story involves his mother, who was only 11 years old when she gave birth to him. She had a disability, had experienced sexual abuse within the family, and faced significant challenges throughout her life.

Carter admitted that he once felt embarrassed about his family circumstances and worried about how other people would perceive his upbringing.

Eventually, however, he decided that sharing his experiences could help others who might be dealing with their own difficult family histories.

In his interview with SHEEN Magazine, he explained that he wanted the book to reach people who could relate to his experiences and find encouragement in his journey.

More Stories Still to Tell

Carter continues to explore his creativity through acting and music. In a March 2026 conversation with The Progress Report, he discussed his experiences working with Tyler Perry, his portrayal of Varney, and his musical projects, including his album Mr. Carter.

He also spoke about how his character’s storyline in Beauty in Black has influenced his music.

Whether he’s sharing his personal experiences through writing, creating music, or bringing a Black queer character to life on Netflix, Carter is continuing to make his voice heard.

And if Varney is any indication, we hope Hollywood keeps giving him characters with plenty of depth, personality, and stories worth telling.