New York’s ANIMAL shouldn’t have to operate like a fortress, and its employees shouldn’t have to brace themselves for attacks simply because they work in LGBTQ+ nightlife. But a disturbing incident outside the Williamsburg queer bar shows why safety cannot stop at the dance floor. Three members of its team were allegedly targeted in a homophobic attack, raising uncomfortable questions about the hostility that can follow queer spaces even beyond their doors.

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ANIMAL Reports Pepper Spray Attack on Three Employees

In Instagram Stories posted Sunday, November 15, ANIMAL described an encounter involving two managers and a member of its security team. According to the venue, an individual approached its staff outside the bar, shouting homophobic insults and making threats before spraying them with pepper spray.

One manager was attacked directly in the face, while the second manager and security employee were also sprayed. The alleged assailant then got into a vehicle and fled.

“This past weekend, several of our team members were assaulted outside our bar by a person spewing homophobic insults and threats. One of our managers was directly attacked in the face with pepper spray, leaving him burned and traumatised.”

ANIMAL said it had provided police with accounts of the incident and photographs of the vehicle’s vanity license plate, which reads ‘SIMBAH’. The venue also asked its community to remain alert and contact police if they spotted the vehicle.

As reported by Resident Advisor, the bar shared photographs of the vehicle through its Instagram Stories and confirmed that it had informed police.

Working in Queer Nightlife Shouldn’t Mean Accepting Abuse

The attack was particularly alarming, but ANIMAL also highlighted something that deserves attention beyond this individual incident: the treatment of nightlife workers, including those who experience hostility from members of their own community.

“This weekend’s incident was extreme, but our team deals nightly with attacks and rudeness, sometimes even from members of our own community. We owe them recognition and gratitude.”

It’s an uncomfortable reality. Queer nightlife relies on people who spend their evenings managing crowds, checking IDs, handling difficult situations and making sure everyone else can enjoy themselves. They are often the first people guests encounter and the ones expected to step in when trouble starts.

Yet their own safety can easily become an afterthought. A welcoming venue isn’t built by its atmosphere alone. It also depends on employees being treated with basic respect, whether they’re behind the bar or standing at the entrance.

ANIMAL also defended the role of door staff and security, acknowledging that entry checks and other precautions can sometimes frustrate guests. Still, those measures are part of keeping nightlife spaces safe.

According to the venue, its staff and security team intervened during the incident and prevented the alleged attacker from entering.

ANIMAL Reflects on the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy

The venue also connected the incident to the broader history of violence against LGBTQ+ spaces, referencing the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which killed 49 people and wounded many others.

“It’s a scary thought that a decade later we’re not any safer from hate or violence.”

The comparison is sobering. The circumstances and scale of the two incidents are different, but ANIMAL’s concern speaks to a fear that remains familiar to LGBTQ+ people: spaces created for community and acceptance are not automatically protected from discrimination or violence.

The venue stressed that keeping those environments safe requires more than security measures and policies. Guests also have a responsibility to look out for one another, report concerning behavior and treat the people working in nightlife with kindness.

“If you see something, say something, and please be kind to all nightlife workers.”

ANIMAL Is Reviewing Its Security Measures

Opened in 2024, ANIMAL is a queer bar in Williamsburg with community-oriented events including TRANIMAL and Bears Are Animals.

Following the incident, the venue said it was making changes and continuing internal discussions about how to better protect its employees and guests.

Its message also serves as a reminder that queer spaces are only as welcoming as the people who help maintain them. A bar can offer a dance floor, a place to meet friends and an environment where LGBTQ+ people can feel comfortable being themselves, but that promise must extend to the people working there, too.

Nobody should have to put their safety on the line just to give someone else a good night out.

Source: RA and ANIMAL