The Aussie Bobsled Boys Just Redefined “Training Brief”

Ever heard of bobsled? No? Well, allow Team Australia to introduce you — in the most memorable way possible. Thanks to a cheeky video posted by bobsled pilot Rhys Peters, the sport has just gotten a steamy new PR boost — and it involves neon briefs, an icy track, and more thigh than your average Olympic broadcast.

Photo Credit: @rhyspeters15

Advertisement

In the clip, the Aussie lads are seen sleighing down the frosty training facility wearing nothing but their brightly colored swim briefs (we’re choosing to call them training briefs now — for science). And while the temperatures were icy cold, the team’s commitment to looking hot never wavered.

RELATED: Let’s Gag Over This Photo of the U.S. Men’s Bobsled Team

Let’s talk about the true star of the show: the rubber ducky briefs. Not only did they serve camp, but they seemingly gave the boys an aerodynamic edge. I mean, who wouldn’t slide faster when their swimwear is covered in tiny cartoon ducks? That’s physics, babes. Flutter they did.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @rhyspeters15

Naturally, the internet delivered. The comments section of Rhys’ video is pure gold — and frankly, a cultural moment:

“ NEW WINTER OLYMPIC RULE! Men’s bobsled — and only men’s bobsled — will be conducted in speedos or boxer-brief style shorts. No we will not be explaining further. These are the rules I declare them official!”

“ Brother I can’t believe this is free ” — honestly, same.

“ I didn’t notice the bobsled the first 12 times I watched it! ” — relatable.

“ Since when does Money for Nothing go for 45 mins? ” — the video’s soundtrack clearly had people in a trance.

“The duck was hypnotic” — finally, someone else saw it.

Photo Credit: @rhyspeters15

Between the cheeky humor, the jiggly joy, and the sheer athleticism (sure), this video has officially made bobsled must-see TV.

So, whether you’re in it for the sport, the spandex, or the ducks, one thing’s clear: Team Australia just gave bobsled the gay glow-up it never knew it needed.