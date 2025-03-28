The Fall of U.S. LGBTQ+ Rights: What It Means for Travelers in 2025

Let’s face it — travel is supposed to be about new experiences, relaxation, and making memories. But for LGBTQ+ travelers, it’s not always that simple. While we’ve seen progress in many parts of the world, some places, like the United States, are slipping backward when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

The latest Spartacus Gay Travel Index, which has been tracking LGBTQ+ rights globally since 2012, has brought some unsettling news for U.S. travelers. The U.S., once a moderately favorable destination for queer tourists, has fallen significantly in the 2025 rankings — from 41st place to 48th. That’s a result of the troubling policies put in place under former President Donald Trump’s administration, which severely restricted transgender rights at the national level. And as the United States slides, other countries, like Canada, Malta, and Spain, are rising to the top.

So, what’s going on, and why should it matter to LGBTQ+ travelers? Let’s dive in.

A Shift in Priorities: Trans Rights and Travel

It’s no secret that the U.S. has had a complicated relationship with LGBTQ+ rights. But under Trump, things took a sharp turn for the worse, particularly for trans and non-binary people. Trump’s policies — including banning ‘X’ gendered U.S. passports and declaring there are only two genders — have created a troubling environment for those whose identities don’t fit neatly into the ‘M’ or ‘F’ boxes.

As a result, the U.S. is no longer seen as the progressive, welcoming haven it once was, at least not for everyone. Many countries have now issued warnings to their trans and non-binary citizens, advising them to take caution when planning trips to the U.S. These nations — including Austria, Denmark, Germany, France, and Ireland — have updated their travel advisories to reflect growing concerns that their citizens might face detention or refusal of entry simply because their gender identity doesn’t align with U.S. immigration policies.

The stark reality? “Confiscation of your passport and indefinite detention in an ICE facility is a real possibility,” says Jane Fae, director of TransActual, a UK-based organization advocating for trans rights. That’s not exactly the kind of vacation anyone hopes for.

The Shifting Global Landscape: A New Era of LGBTQ+ Travel

While the U.S. continues to struggle, other nations are moving in the opposite direction, and fast. The 2025 Spartacus Gay Travel Index shows that countries like Canada, Malta, Spain, Portugal, and Iceland are leading the way in LGBTQ+ inclusion. These destinations not only offer progressive legal frameworks but also actively cater to queer tourists, making them safer and more welcoming places to visit. Iceland, for the first time, has cracked the top five — and it’s no surprise given the country’s long history of LGBTQ+ rights.

In contrast, countries like Georgia — influenced heavily by Russian conservatism — have taken a huge step backward. With an alarming drop from 109th to 162nd place, Georgia’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has made it a much less hospitable place for queer travelers. But at the very bottom of the list, we find Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, where LGBTQ+ individuals are not only unwelcome but often persecuted. These places have shared last place for years, and things are unlikely to change any time soon.

A Warning for the U.S.

So, what does all of this mean for LGBTQ+ people looking to travel to the U.S.? The falling ranking of the U.S. on the Spartacus Gay Travel Index and the increasing travel warnings for trans and non-binary citizens are a stark reminder that progress is never guaranteed. Just when it seemed like the U.S. might be on the right track with marriage equality and certain protections, we’re seeing a resurgence of policies that undermine LGBTQ+ rights.

While countries like Canada, Spain, and Portugal are becoming increasingly LGBTQ+ friendly, the U.S. is slipping behind. And that’s particularly evident when it comes to the experience of trans travelers, who now have to contend with travel restrictions and the looming threat of discrimination upon arrival. For those with gender markers that don’t fit into the binary, getting stuck in customs or facing legal battles is a terrifying possibility — and that’s the kind of thing no one should have to worry about while on vacation.

The Big Picture: Travel with Caution

For many of us, the U.S. has long been seen as a land of opportunity and adventure. But for LGBTQ+ travelers, it’s increasingly starting to feel more like a land of caution. The current political climate, fueled by regressive policies targeting trans and non-binary rights, has created a travel landscape that is anything but welcoming.

As LGBTQ+ travelers, we must stay informed. With more countries advising caution, especially for those with non-binary gender markers, it’s essential to do our homework before booking flights. Whether it’s reaching out to embassies for guidance, checking travel advisories, or simply preparing for bureaucratic headaches at U.S. immigration, knowing the landscape can make a big difference in your travel experience.

On the bright side, the growing visibility of queer-friendly countries means there are more options than ever for LGBTQ+ travelers. Canada, Malta, and Spain are becoming not just tourist destinations but havens for those seeking both adventure and acceptance. It’s a stark contrast to the uncertainty many now face in the U.S., where we can only hope that one day, the land of the free will once again truly live up to its promise — for all people, regardless of gender identity.

Until then, pack your bags — but don’t forget your caution. The world may be getting safer for LGBTQ+ travelers, but the U.S. is slowly becoming the exception. And for now, that’s something we can’t ignore.

