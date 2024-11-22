The FMs’ Founder Matte Namer Talks New Album ‘51122’

In 2016, high school friends Matte Namer (she/they) and Frankie Rex (he/they) channeled their shared journeys of coming out as transgender and their mutual love for synthesizers into forming the NYC-based synth-rock band, The FMs.

Now, with renewed energy and ferocity, the queer music group is set to debut their latest project, 51122, on November 22.

Advertisement

Produced by the legendary David Werner, 51122 draws inspiration from lo-fi dream pop, classic new wave, and disco, and follows the band’s critically acclaimed sophomore release, PINK + BLACK, earlier this year. However, the album also carries a deeper emotional weight. Its title, 51122, references May 11, 2022 – the day Rex tragically passed away from a fentanyl overdose.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud and excited for an album release,” Namer shares. “There’s an identity and flow to these ten songs that feel like our most developed work thus far. We got to work with David Werner, who not only understood our music and energy, but knew how to elevate and direct it. It’s also a bit somber being the last music that I think will ever be released with Frankie’s incredible, powerful, unique voice. I think there’s something to that, and it makes me remember they are really gone, like an orchid blooming from a coffin nail. 51122 is the date Frankie passed away, but is also a type of symbol in a way, or perhaps a word. I’m not sure what that meaning is yet, perhaps the orchid needs to grow.”

To commemorate the album, The FMs, which also include trans musicians Bubba Crumrine (guitars), Basim Hussain (synths, keys), and Nick Scollard (drums), will host a release show on November 23 at Berlin in NYC (25 Avenue A) to celebrate the music and honor the legacy of their late co-founder.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with Namer to talk more about 51122 and how their music exudes sex, subversion, and style through their politically-charged pop missives, as well as what they hope listeners take away from the album, how The FMs will continue to evolve and move forward, and additional upcoming projects.

Check out the full video interview below.

Matte Namer…

Advertisement

Follow Namer: Instagram

Follow The FMs: Instagram | TikTok | Website