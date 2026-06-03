Jonathan Bailey Never Let Hollywood Decide Who He Could Love

Jonathan Bailey is one of those rare stars who seems to have everyone under his spell.

Whether you first met him as the impossibly romantic Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton, fell head over heels for his heartbreaking performance as Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers, or recently found yourself captivated by his turn as Fiyero in Wicked, chances are you’ve become part of the ever-growing Jonathan Bailey fan club.

And honestly, who can blame you?

Bailey has become one of Hollywood’s most exciting actors not just because of his talent, but because of the way he approaches his career. He is openly gay, proudly himself, and completely uninterested in limiting what kinds of stories he can tell.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey pic.twitter.com/mtkeB5Lyle — Male Central (@TheMale_Central) April 4, 2026

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Refusing to Be Put in a Box

One of the most remarkable things about Bailey’s career is its range.

He has portrayed a closeted gay man navigating love and politics in the mid-20th century. He has played a charming royal heartthrob whose romance captivated millions. He has stepped into the world of Oz as the charismatic Fiyero. Each role feels entirely different, yet Bailey disappears into them with ease.

For years, LGBTQ actors were often told that being open about their sexuality could limit opportunities. Leading roles, particularly romantic ones, were often viewed as off-limits.

Bailey’s career has become a powerful argument against that outdated thinking.

His success demonstrates that audiences connect with great performances, regardless of who an actor loves off screen.

Choosing Authenticity

During a conversation with Sir Elton John for the inaugural Elton John Impact Awards podcast series, Bailey spoke candidly about navigating Hollywood as a gay actor.

When asked whether he had ever felt pressure to hide his sexuality, Bailey admitted the answer was complicated.

“I was well aware [of] the possibilities and the limits of queer actors and what that means to an audience and whether that bleeds into commerce and how that affects it,” Bailey told John, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think when I was in my early 20s, there was definitely an understanding that, to be gay would be a hindrance.”

It is a sentiment many LGBTQ performers have expressed over the years.

Yet despite understanding those pressures, Bailey never wanted to sacrifice who he was.

“I wasn’t going to not hold my boyfriend’s hand in the street, and that was something that I felt so strongly in an animal sense,” Bailey said. “And of course, if that meant that it was going to impede any potential work, then I was willing to take that risk.”

That decision speaks volumes.

At a time when many actors felt they had to choose between authenticity and opportunity, Bailey chose himself.

Confidence Over Fear

Looking back, Bailey believes he always had a strong sense of who he was.

“In a way, I feel innately that I knew myself at quite a young age actually, and the hardware is one of confidence,” he explained. “And then of course, you just take on these stories and these narratives that are sort of like cobwebs.”

Those “cobwebs” are familiar to many LGBTQ people. They are the assumptions, fears, and limitations that society places on queer individuals before they have a chance to define themselves.

The actor’s journey shows what can happen when those narratives are challenged.

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Building a Legacy Beyond the Screen

The Wicked actor’s impact extends beyond acting.

This year, he is being recognized by the 2026 Elton John Impact Awards for his work with The Shameless Fund, his LGBTQ-focused charity initiative dedicated to supporting and uplifting queer communities.

The honor reflects a growing reality. Jonathan is no longer simply a beloved actor. He has become a visible advocate, role model, and source of inspiration for LGBTQ people around the world.

With new thriller, Pumping Black, on the horizon alongside Natalie Portman, Bailey’s career continues to soar.

More importantly, he is doing it entirely on his own terms.

And for countless queer people watching from the sidelines, that may be his most inspiring performance yet.