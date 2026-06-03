Holland, Damon, and Pattinson Have Never Looked Hotter Than This

Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Robert Pattinson are causing more chaos than any Greek god ever managed in GQ’s scorching new photo spread for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The film may be based on one of the greatest works of classical literature ever written, but the only epic journey most of us are taking right now is from composure to complete emotional collapse.

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Respectfully. One look at these photos and suddenly everyone has a PhD in Greek mythology. The costumes? Tiny. The sleeves? Missing. The cheekbones? Weaponized. And the chemistry? Let’s just say if Homer had seen these pictures, The Odyssey would’ve been a very different poem.

Ancient Greece Has Never Looked This Gay

The internet collectively lost its mind the moment the images dropped. There’s Damon looking like a rugged warrior king who could ruin your life and then apologize so sincerely you’d thank him for it. There’s Holland serving “golden boy of Ithaca” with enough bicep definition to make entire city-states declare war. And then there’s Pattinson, who somehow continues to look like he hasn’t slept in three days and yet remains devastatingly attractive. It’s a talent. A gift, really.

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The photos themselves feel less like a movie promotion and more like a luxury fragrance campaign called Men Who Could Absolutely Get It. At one point the trio are literally wrestling in the sand. Not fighting. Wrestling. In flowing tunics. In the desert. For journalism. Thank you, GQ, for your service.

Tom Holland’s Arms Deserve Their Own Billing

Can we talk about Holland for a second? Because while the world still thinks of him as Spider-Man’s adorable younger cousin, The Odyssey appears determined to announce that Tom Holland has entered his “leading man who makes people feral online” era.

The man spent years hanging upside down in superhero suits, only to discover that all he really needed was a sleeveless ancient Greek tunic. Nature is healing.

Even Holland admits this project feels like a turning point. After taking time away from Hollywood, getting sober, and reassessing what he wanted from life, he sounds more confident and grounded than ever. But also, respectfully, have you seen these photos? Growth is important. So Holland’s shoulders.

SLUTTY TOM HOLLAND FOR GQ pic.twitter.com/p4yVzptYi3 — ★ (@POPin4k) June 2, 2026

Robert Pattinson Continues to Be Hollywood’s Weirdest Heartthrob

If there were an Olympic event for being both bizarre and irresistible, Pattinson would have more gold medals than Michael Phelps. While discussing his role as Antinous, one of Penelope’s suitors, Pattinson revealed:

“I really want to have leopard underpants.”

King. Visionary. Artist.

Apparently he imagined his character as a sleazy Greek aristocrat with the energy of a man who owns three vineyards and makes terrible decisions after midnight. Which, frankly, sounds incredible.

The best part is that Pattinson always sounds like he’s accidentally wandered into the movie he’s starring in. Everyone else describes a massive cinematic achievement. Pattinson describes trying to figure out where the party is and accidentally becoming a father. We love consistency.

Matt Damon Is Out Here Aging Like Expensive Wine

Meanwhile, Damon is proving that silver fox season remains open year-round. At 55, the man looks annoyingly good. The photos lean fully into it too: rugged stubble, sun-kissed skin, intense stare, heroic posture.

It’s giving “king returning home after twenty years at sea.” It’s giving “father of the hot friend.” It’s giving “someone please take my phone away.”

Damon also delivers some of the feature’s most emotional reflections, describing the production as a reminder of what blockbuster filmmaking used to feel like. Still, no matter how moving the interviews become, the visual evidence remains overwhelming. The man is standing there looking like a Renaissance painting that somehow learned how to bench press.

Christopher Nolan Accidentally Made a Thirst Trap

The funniest part of all this is that Nolan is probably the last person who intended any of this. This is the same filmmaker who spends his days talking about time, destiny, practical effects, and large-format cameras. Meanwhile, the audience is looking at these photos and thinking:

“Yes, Christopher, very interesting. But why does everyone look so ridiculously hot?”

The cast spent months climbing mountains, crossing oceans, filming in six countries, battling freezing rain, hiking in sandals, and enduring physically exhausting conditions. The reward? A photo spread that looks like a prestige version of every fantasy you’ve ever had while watching a sword-and-sandals movie.

The Gay Consensus

Will The Odyssey be a cinematic masterpiece? Probably. Will Nolan revolutionize epic filmmaking again? Very likely.

Will audiences spend the entire runtime pretending they’re focused on the plot while Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Robert Pattinson wander around in ancient Greek costumes looking unfairly beautiful? Absolutely.

For centuries, scholars have debated the meaning of Homer’s great epic. Today, the question is much simpler: How are we supposed to concentrate on the journey home when the entire cast looks like that? Odysseus may have spent ten years trying to get back to Ithaca. The rest of us are still stuck on page one of GQ.