The Full Trailer For “We’re Here” Shows Bob The Drag Queen, Shangela, & Eureka Giving Shows & Spreading Love

Like three of the fiercest fairy godmothers in recent memory, three former RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars are joining forces and hitting the road together. The brand new HBO series We’re Here was announced last year, and both longtime fans and novice drag viewers alike were curious to see what we could expect from three of our favorite dolls. This past week we got a look at the trailer for We’re Here and it looks like we’re getting to see some of our favorite dolls take the “Everybody Say Love” mantra that they learned once upon a time and apply it all over America.

Each episode will show Bob The Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka hitting small towns from Branson to Gettysburg and helping their newly minted “drag daughters” step out of their comfort zones and into a pair of pumps as they train them for a very special “one night only” drag performance for family, friends. and loved ones. The trailer gives us a sneak peek at some of the stories that are told throughout the series, and from family acceptance to coming out as a drag queen, the stories are told with plenty of heart and just the right dash of fierceness from three queens who have more than enough experience in triumphing over adversity.

“I’m not a big crier, but I cried,” Shangela — who also serves as a consulting producer alongside Eureka and Bob — told EW (the title does double duty by proclaiming the arrival of its fabulous leads, but also as a statement of existence for queer people residing in small-town America). “This show is something powerful and moving, it’s emotional, and it also has that surprise production element that we were producing a one-night-only show in places that have hardly ever had them, to showcase that there’s this queer community [already there that] they didn’t even know existed”.

“We’re Here” debuts April 23rd on HBO