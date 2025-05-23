The GTA 6 Trailer Has People Thirsting for a Video Game Character

According to website Exploding Topics, an estimated 3.3 billion people play video games worldwide. The hobby used to be fueled primarily by straight white men, but within the last few decades every demographic is hoping to get home and boot up as soon as possible. As this is a gay men’s website, GLAAD reports that 17% of gamers worldwide identify as a member of the LGBT community. This is undoubtedly because everyone deserves a little bit of brain rot after a stressful day at work, right?

Often regarded as the first video game console, The Magnavox Odyssey was released in 1972 and one of its few games – Table Tennis – has become an absolute cult classic. Thankfully, over the last fifty years production, graphics, foley and frame rate have greatly improved. Gone are the days when playable characters were simply blocks with obscured faces. Now you get to control a human-like avatar that looks just as good as in the movies from the comforts of your own home.

During my short tenure with Gayming Magazine, I was quick to point out that video game characters are becoming, well, for lack of a better term – quite sexy. These instances include Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers, Gabe Diaz in Gear Tactics and even Team Rocket’s Cliff in Pokémon Go. Hell, my husband is currently replaying zombie thriller Days Gone and I’m watching the main character, Deacon St. John, and thinking to myself, “You know what… Smash.”

Don’t worry, I’m getting to Grand Theft Auto soon…

Let me not forget to mention Mods. Mods are fan-made alterations to a video game that change the overall gameplay experience. A Mod can be as simple as an extra weapon spot in your inventory or literally Chris Redfield from Resident Evil running around naked and with a huge boner. Obviously, adding Mods to your game can make it more enjoyable – in more ways than one, apparently – but I always recommend finding your Mods from refutable sources as to not completely crash your game.

The LGBTQIA+ Wiki has a term floating around the internet called gamosexual. They define a gamosexual as “an identity in which one has the exclusive or near exclusive attraction to video game characters.” The website also lists it under the same flag as asexual because it falls under an attraction that does not gain any sexual pleasure from the partner, or in this case, from the video game character. I wouldn’t consider myself gamosexual. I’m just a whore, and a good-looking man is a good-looking man whether they’re in my bedroom or on my Xbox.

My reason for writing this post is because social media went absolutely feral a few weeks ago when the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 dropped online and featured a shirtless character that kind of looks like Logan Paul. Honestly, I’ve never played a GTA game before, so luckily fans of the series were quick to point out the guy as Jason Duval, the main protagonist of GTA6. I must have missed his backstory announcement because I was too busy rewatching the trailer over and over again.

Would you smash a video game character?

This got me thinking that the topic of hot men in video games may be a good conversation starter for our readers here at Instinct Magazine. So, I want to hear all your thoughts on this topic. Do you believe gamosexual is a true sexual identity? Do you play video games just for the hot characters? Would you smash or pass James Duval from Grand Theft Auto 6? How long have you been playing video games? Let’s talk everything virtual reality!

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to drop just about a year from now – May 26, 2026.