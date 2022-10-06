The Hit Parody Musical ‘Titanique’ Sees The Two Mr. Andrews Together

Glee star Lea Michele has taken Broadway by storm earning rave reviews as Fanny Brice in the role she was born to play. But there is another show, off-Broadway, that theatergoers cannot stop talking about. Titanique, a musical parody of the blockbuster movie Titantic, plays to sold-out shows nightly has audiences singing its zany praises.

If you haven’t seen @Titanique what are you even doing with your life? #CELINE pic.twitter.com/we9MgTK3fy — Matthew D 🇺🇦 (@mdods22) October 2, 2022

One of those theatergoers giving the show a rave review knows the source all too well. Alias actor Victor Garber, 73, stopped by the Asylum Theater the other night delighting and dazzling the audience and actors. You might remember that the Broadway veteran starred as the doomed shipbuilder Mr. Andrews (“I’m sorry I didn’t build you a stronger ship young Rose”) in the 1997 Oscar-winning film. Garber addressed the cast heaping accolades on the company,

“This is not the way I pictured my life. Honestly, I am so humbled by all of you. You are unbelievably great. It’s that old thing of, ‘How do they do that?’ I used to do that but now… no. Anyway, thank you. This is just the sweetest.”

The Mr. Andrews character in the parody show, hysterically named ‘Victor Garber,’ is played by openly gay Big Brother contestant Frankie Grande. The two posed for photos together joined by Garber’s husband Rainer Andreesen. Grande, honored to meet the Legally Blonde actor paid homage on his Instagram,

“It’s been such an honor to play the iconic Victor Garber character in @titaniquemusical… and I can’t believe that THE VICTOR GARBER came to see us!!,” he added. “I’ve been literally DREAMING of this moment for 4 years. He’s such an inspiration to me, and this whole experience was surreal. @therealvictorgarber thank you”

#Titanique, the musical which imagines what if Céline Dion was on the Titanic with Jack and Rose, is the greatest piece of theater I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/gdHhY2R3t9 — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) July 3, 2022

According to People magazine, “Garber, 73, also took pictures with the entire company of Titanique — all portraying characters from the film aboard the dreaded 1912 ship, including star-crossed lovers Jack (Constantine Rousouli) and Rose (Alex Ellis); her controlling fiancé Cal (Ken Wulf Clark) and demanding mother Ruth (Ryan Duncan); as well as some of the boat’s most recognizable passengers: the unsinkable Molly Brown (Kathy Deitch) and Titanic’s seaman Avionce Hoyles.”

Due to overwhelming demand Titanique has extended its run until November 6th. Here’s hoping that run can last even longer. The Twitterverse is gobsmacked and we all want…our hearts to go on!

Saw @Titanique last night & I can’t believe I paid $40 for it. An insane retelling of Titanic from a crazy eyed Celine Dion complete w/ a Tina Turner iceberg, a lip sync for your life battle & a raunchy book seemingly improved…I laughed so FU*KING hard. I would of paid $100. 5🌟 — Chris Schneider (@crschneider) October 3, 2022

Had the absolute pleasure of seeing @Titanique tonight! Celine Dion as a Titanic survivor = a good time for all. pic.twitter.com/IVeKGIv09i — Casandra Ulbrich, PhD (@casandraulbrich) September 30, 2022

My throat hurts from how hard I laughed at @Titanique, the TITANIC parody musical filtered through the larger-than-life music and persona of Céline Dion. More than a month left to catch these two hours of outrageous, outlandish joy in NYC! pic.twitter.com/42dZs6SiFQ — Marshall Shaffer (@media_marshall) September 15, 2022

Sources: People