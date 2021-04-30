The ‘Styling Hollywood’ Hosts Are Expecting A Child

More gay celebrities are about to become fathers.

It seems something’s in the air in Hollywood, as the last year or two has seen several gay celebs become fathers or announce plans to become fathers. The latest celebrities/personalities to join the list are Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis.

After getting married in 2012, professional stylist Bolden and interior designer Curtis founded JSN Studio. The studio provides fashion styling and interior design services for celebrity clients. Since then, the couple, who are also godfathers to Zaya Wade, has worked with several Hollywood stars before like Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve, and Ava DuVernay. Then in 2019, Bolden and Curtis became the stars of Netflix’s reality series Styling Hollywood. The show allowed them to shine front and center like never before.

And now, the two are talking about the potential for a second season, which has yet to be greenlit, and the possibility of an expanded family.

When talking to People Magazine, the husbands shared that they are working toward having a child through surrogacy.

“The journey to starting our family has been a long one,” Curtis explained. “Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans. We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us.”

“It still feels like we’re dreaming,” he said, “but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon — and we’re thrilled!”

In conjunction with the announcement, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis have partnered with bubbly sparkling water and the nonprofit Family Equality. Bubly is donating $100,000 to Family Equality to help raise awareness of the challenges LGBTQ families face in the world.

And, again, Bolden and Curtis are the latest update in a recent burst of gay celebrities having babies. Many of whom became fathers for the first time. This list includes Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Ryan Murphy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tan France, and more.

