Get To Know The Voice Norway’s Lavrans Svendsen

Each year, the world bears witness to talented musicians who find their way into the public’s heart through reality singing competitions, and The Voice franchise is the perfect example of this. The Norway version of the hit singing competition was lucky enough to have witnessed the blossoming of a young talented artist who goes by the name Lavrans Svendsen.

Lavrans first melted our hearts with his soulful rendition of Human by Rag’n’Bone Man, securing his place in the competition. The 22-year-old appeared looking like a gorgeous nymph, seemingly emerging from a mystical forest to enchant audiences with his voice, his ethereal presence, long blonde locks, and, of course, his captivating abs. His first audition was a little bit nerve-wracking considering judge Jarle Bernhoft only turned around last minute, but thankfully not a minute too late!

Throughout the ninth season of the show, the Fredrikstad-native delivered jaw-dropping, heart-melting performances, offering fresh renditions of many familiar songs, including Rihanna’s Stay during the knockout round. Looking like a Greek god this time, Svendsen performed a raspier yet equally soulful version of the 2012 hit. His rendition went viral globally, amassing over 5.6 million views on YouTube. The judges looked completely in awe of Lavrans’ performance and audiences were ooh-ing and ahh-ing from the runs and belts during his performance. This man is literally built for the stage!

Later on in the competition, Lavrans teamed up with his coach Jarle Bernhoft to perform Kings of Leons’ Use Somebody. Although new to the business, Lavrans kept up with his Grammy Award-nominated coach by bringing out his rockstar persona and making great use of his raspy and rich vocals. His performances throughout the ninth season were enough for the Norwegian to finish strong in the competition as a runner-up to Inger Lise Hope.

Not much is known about Lavrans’ personal life, but he was recently signed to Universal Music Norway, which will hopefully help solidify his place in the music industry. At 22, Lavrans is still young, and many great things are yet to come for this talented artist. Based on his performances, are you excited to see this Norwegian, god-like figure break through into mainstream music? Rumor has it, Lavrans will be releasing new music next summer, so be sure to check that out when it does!

