‘The White Lotus’ Fans React to Theo James and Will Sharpe’s Bromance

In the third episode of the TV series ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 titled “Bull Elephants,” husbands Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) have a wild night while their respective wives Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) have a day trip turned sleepover.

Spoiler incoming…

Cameron happily cheats on his wife with local escort named Lucia (Simona Tabasco) while her friend Mia (Beatrice Grannò) kisses Ethan. He was able to push her away, but he struggles to make sense of what is happening after a night of drinking alcohol and doing drugs.

“I guess he’s being tested,” Sharpe said about what transpired in Episode 3.

He continued,

“We find Ethan and Harper in a place where they believe that they are very open with each other about everything. But actually, maybe there are some underlying issues they’re actually not able to be honest with each other about.”

Meanwhile, James talked about his problematic character Cameron and why he is adamant on having Ethan join his antics.

“That moment is really about toxic masculinity. It’s about gender roles and archetypes which have, you know, evolved and aged terribly. It’s also about his privilege again…you know, endemic privilege which means you wade through the world and you don’t care about the effects you have on others around you,” ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ actor explained.

Furthermore, he revealed that Cameron “loves” Ethan expressing,

“In terms of Ethan, I think [Cameron] wants him to be complicit in this because he wants to taint him, I think. Ethan is a kind of pure spirit in a way and Cameron is the opposite of that, and he wants to darken him both strategically and because he wants to — in a strange way — be closer to him. I think he loves him in his odd, toxic way, and he wants to get closer to him somehow in his fucked up way of rationalizing the world. He thinks this will help him achieve that.”

And so it happened, Twitter is teeming with viewers who have a lot of thoughts, feelings, and speculations about Ethan and Cameron’s budding bromance…

Cameron was kissing ethan waaay to much on the face #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/NcfZ8qldRG — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) November 14, 2022

That “party” should’ve gone gay, Cameron and Ethan on the border of crossing into gay territory #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/o9UqzUnKiF — 🍂ᱬDuxaluxa3005ᱬ🍂 (@duxaluxa3005) November 14, 2022

I suspect Ethan has a crush on Cameron. 👀 #WhiteLotus — ʟᴜᴛʜᴏʟᴡᴇᴛʜᴜ (@_MisterLu) November 14, 2022

when Cameron and Ethan end up fucking on White Lotus pic.twitter.com/uITqEQEWfB — zach (@Z_ninetales) November 14, 2022

Ethan and Cameron def got too drunk during college and ✨something✨ happened but they never talked about it #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/EBn9qVm5bm — 🍂ᱬDuxaluxa3005ᱬ🍂 (@duxaluxa3005) November 14, 2022

Either Ethan is super loyal to Harper or is low-key in love with Cameron#WhiteLotus — Lee Flores (@eljay51483) November 14, 2022

Are you all caught up on ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2? The show airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO and HBO Max.

Sources: decider.com, inverse.com