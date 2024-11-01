I’m already digging ‘The Hole’ because Theo James really knows how to fill a role!

The ‘White Lotus‘ actor was tapped to star in a film-adaptation of Pyun Hye Young‘s novel ‘The Hole‘ with Kim Jee-woon (I Saw the Devil) as the film’s director and Christopher Chen as the film’s screenwriter. According to Bloody-Disgusting, James will be starring as Owen, or Oghi in the original novel, who is “a successful professor living abroad in South Korea, [and] is bedridden after a devastating car accident that killed his wife, Sandy. He is left under the care of Yuna, his Korean mother-in-law, but when she starts to unravel the devastating truth behind Owen and Sandy’s marriage, and Owen himself, his road to recovery is threatened.”

Hye-young Pyun’s deeply unsettling novel won the 2017 Shirley Jackson Award and was named one of the ‘Top 10 Thrillers to Read This Summer’ by Time Magazine. The novel has cultivated quite an impressive following with readers diving into online forums to discuss its themes and dissect the intriguing ambiguity and mystery surrounding ‘the hole.’ Although the general consensus is this–the novel is a great read, and you should head out and get it, or download it, whatever floats your boat.

Expect a gripping tale about the horrors of losing a partner in life and grappling with the loss of their presence. Without giving away too many spoilers, the book delves into themes of guilt, loss, betrayal, anger, and a whole plethora of mixed emotions, which immerses the readers completely into the story’s characters. So with the film on its way, it will be exciting to see how an acting chameleon like Theo James will bring to life a complicated and nuanced character like Owen. James is, after all, an Emmy-nominated actor. It’s also exciting to see who will be playing Yuna, the mother-in-law, seeing as how she plays an integral part in the development of the novel’s spine-chilling moments.

Theo James was last seen in Netflix’s ‘The Gentleman’ and HBO’s ‘White Lotus.’ He will also be starring in the film-adaptation of Stephen King’s short horror story ‘The Monkey,’ which will be released on February 21, 2025. James’ schedule is jam-packed since he will also be starring alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington in David Mckenzie’s newest offering ‘Fuze.’

Source: Bloody-Disgusting, Deadline