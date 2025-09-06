These Gay Stars Are Owning Hollywood

If you’ve been reading our material for a while now, then you probably already know and love these wonderful gay men we’re about to celebrate. If not—hi! Welcome to Instinct Magazine’s glittery roundup of out gay men who are absolutely owning Hollywood right now—whether through film, TV, music, stage, or a red carpet slay so good it could stop traffic.

These men are talented, proud, and thriving—and yes, we’re swooning respectfully. Let’s dive in.

I’m pretty sure Mr. Bailey, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, Fiyero, and now Dr. Harry Loomis of the Jurassic Universe has been on your radar for a while now and let’s just say he’s never going to leave with the amount of love he’s getting from his fans (cue the niche screams from his tiny glasses moment from the Jurassic World:Rebirth press tour.



Luke Evans, action star, underwear business mogul (hello, BDXY!), author, and now pop star captured my heart as Gaston (we listen and we don’t judge), but the Hollywood actor has been a staple in our movie screens for quite some time now acting in big films such as the Fast and Furious franchise, Dracula, Weekend in Taipei, Murder Mystery, and a lot more!

Zane Phillips

Well, someone turn up the A/C because Zane Phillips is singlehandedly raising the temperature. Whether he’s serving us peak thirst-trap excellence on the ‘gram or stealing scenes as the sculpted, smirking Cooper in Fire Island, Zane knows his angles—and so do we. Next up? He’s set to star alongside Jelani Alladin in Strangers on a Beach, a queer erotic thriller that sounds like it’s about to make waves. Sunscreen? Optional. Sizzling chemistry? Mandatory.

Matt Bomer

When Matt Bomer publicly thanked his husband and their three children during an awards speech back in 2012, it was a heartfelt moment that made fans love him even more. Since then, Bomer’s been serving timeless good looks and serious acting chops in projects like The Normal Heart, Fellow Travelers, and now Mid-Century Modern—his cheeky, cozy sitcom that reimagines Palm Springs retirement with three gay men doing brunch, gossip, and life right. Honestly? We’re booking a one-way ticket.

Ncuti Gatwa

Two seasons, countless outfits, and one unforgettable Time Lord. Ncuti Gatwa didn’t just play the Doctor—he owned it. His portrayal was electric, heartfelt, and dripping with charisma, making history as the first openly queer Black actor to don the iconic role. As his reign as the Doctor comes to a dazzling close, we’re still reeling from the magic he brought to our screens. Gallifreyan legend, red carpet icon, and eternal heartthrob. Ncuti, you’ll always be our Doctor in rhinestones.

Dan Levy

From awkward David Rose to award-winning mogul, Dan Levy is the Canadian king we’ll never stop rooting for. After sweeping the Emmys with Schitt’s Creek (and looking devastatingly good in a suit while doing it), Dan is trading artisanal soaps for shady schemes in his upcoming Netflix series. He’s starring, showrunning, and executive producing, because of course he is. Let’s face it: if Dan Levy decided to drop a jazz album next week, we’d be first in line.

Neil Patrick Harris

Doogie Howser walked so Barney Stinson could suit up—and now Neil Patrick Harris is out here just casually being a national treasure. Whether he’s singing on Broadway, hosting the Tonys (and absolutely nailing it every single time), or stealing scenes in shows like Uncoupled and A Series of Unfortunate Events, NPH is always booked, blessed, and beloved. Off-screen, he’s serving ultimate dad goals with husband David Burtka and their adorable twins. A renaissance man with jazz hands and husband energy? Yes, please.

Jonathan Bennett

If you’ve ever whispered “Aaron Samuels” into your pumpkin spice latte, you’re not alone. Mean Girls icon Jonathan Bennett has been making hearts flutter since October 3rd became a national holiday. These days, he’s also made history as the star of Hallmark’s first-ever gay Christmas movie (The Holiday Sitter), spreading love, laughter, and just the right amount of festive flannel. Bennett’s got the face of a rom-com lead and the soul of a golden retriever—and that’s why we love him.

Joel Kim Booster

Comedian, writer, thirst trap connoisseur—Joel Kim Booster is a triple threat and then some. After setting the internet ablaze with Fire Island, his witty and whip-smart take on Pride and Prejudice, Joel became the moment. Whether he’s dragging men on dating apps in his stand-up, starring in scene-stealing roles on screen, or tweeting something that makes you scream-laugh on your lunch break, he stays iconic. Joel’s not just funny—he’s fine and fearless, and we’re obsessed.

Russell Tovey

With that charming accent, signature ears, and soulful performances, Russell Tovey has been winning hearts in everything from Looking to Years and Years to Doctor Who. He brings a quiet depth and emotional rawness to his roles that stick with you, long after the credits roll. Off-screen, he’s a major advocate for queer art and culture—plus, he’s got that “boy next door who helps you hang shelves and then kisses you softly” energy. Swoon? Absolutely.