Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino is famously known for playing the role of Victor Salazar in Hulu’s LGBTQ+ teen series ‘Love, Victor.’

After concluding the show, he will also be joining the cast of Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Never Have I Ever.’ And since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we?

Cimino was born on November 10, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he is 23 years old. His parents are Philip and Deb Cimino, and he has a half-sister named Sofia Cimino. He is of Puerto Rican descent on his mother’s side, as well as of Italian-German descent on his father’s side.

The actor was reportedly dating Mava Gomez based on his Instagram, however, the two of them haven’t uploaded photos together since March 2019. As per Pop Buzz, Cimino is straight, and he experienced backlash and death threats for portraying the gay lead in ‘Love, Victor.’

In an interview with Attitude, he shared how important the show is to him, as well as being an ally of the LGBTQ+ community expressing,

“The show is important to me. The messages of hate – I came into it knowing that would happen, regardless of how good I was. But there are some straight actors who play gay characters, who are all about supporting LGBTQ+ rights while they’re promoting their project, but once they’re done, it’s kind of forgotten. That’s not how [to] be an ally.”

Furthermore, the actor shared in an interview with Gay Times that his gay cousin inspired his portrayal of Victor Salazar in the series.

“I asked him about his story, and how it affected him, and we kind of went on a deep dive into what affected him in what ways, and so in the end we kind of based Victor on my cousin because I wanted to represent his struggle,” Cimino stated.

Aside from acting, he is also a musician, and he has released a couple of songs including his 2022 single “stole me.” On top of that, the actor is known for leaving the internet thirsting for more by posting sexy photos and videos, which he recently did on TikTok:

It was a brief moment, but his followers have their ways… 😉

In fact, one user commented:

“Who else paused it”

