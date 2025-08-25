This Half-Naked Kiwi Chef and His Pug Are Taking Over Your Feed

Move over Jamie Oliver, New Zealand’s got its own (half) naked chef—and this one’s not shy about showing off the goods. Whether it’s melting cheese or melting hearts, Daniel Rankin, aka Man Can Cook NZ, has become a viral sensation by combining indulgent food, fitness, and a whole lot of flesh-forward flair.

The Auckland-based content creator is a triple threat: he cooks, he lifts, and he makes you blush while holding a block of mozzarella. With more than a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Rankin has built an international fanbase that’s just as interested in his lasagna as they are in his lack of a shirt.

“I started off just wearing a singlet under the apron,” Rankin explained. “Then one day I was like, ‘I’llnakedchef get rid of the singlet and just wear the apron—I’ll see what happens.’ That video went viral, so I kept the apron. And sometimes, the apron’s off.”

And just like that, the internet fell in lust.

It’s a formula that sounds like it shouldn’t work: a jacked Kiwi dude, his laid-back pug named Fraser, a camera tripod, and a dangerously oozy cheesecake. But in Rankin’s kitchen, this unlikely recipe has cooked up a cult following.

Still, he says his home country isn’t exactly lining up for seconds.

“New Zealand’s not even in my top five countries for followers,” he said. “It’s the US, Australia, UK… then France and Mexico.”

The irony isn’t lost on anyone. Here’s a homegrown internet daddy dishing up serotonin in slow-motion cheese pulls and flexes—yet Kiwis are still playing hard to get. Fortunately, the rest of the world is making up for it.

Rankin didn’t start with viral fame in mind. Originally a gym owner, he began filming cooking videos during lockdown to help clients eat better. But when the rich, indulgent stuff started outperforming the lean protein bowls, he switched gears.

“Cheesecakes, cakes, cookies, lasagnas—lots of cheesy dishes full of cream and sugar,” he said. “I wouldn’t say they’re healthy or unhealthy, just more calorie-dense.”

Translation: this man is feeding your soul and your sweet tooth.

The internet might come for the cheesecake, but they stay for the vibes. Rankin’s relaxed energy—and signature head tilt—gives his content an easy authenticity that stands out in the hyper-staged world of influencer food. And yes, the comments get spicy.

“People used to comment that I shake my head too much or ask what I’ll do when Fraser dies, or they’ll just say that the content is very repetitive,” he said. “At first, it affected me. But the more criticism you get, the more practice you get at dealing with it.”

It’s a sentiment that resonates deeply with queer communities familiar with the sting of unsolicited opinions—and the courage it takes to show up anyway.

Now, Rankin’s just doing him, apron optional.

“Don’t puff yourself up, but don’t shrink yourself either,” he said. “Be yourself. That’s what makes people confident.”

Honestly? That’s gayer than brunch at a drag show.

And while he won’t claim to be a health guru, his parting advice to fellow Kiwis hits all the right notes:

“Exercise, sleep seven or eight hours, limit processed foods… and talk to your friends. Have a good time.”

The abs are great. The lasagna looks divine. But it’s that reminder—to show up fully, joyfully, and unapologetically—that makes Rankin the kind of chef we’re proud to stan.

So next time you find yourself scrolling late at night, hungry and a little lonely, don’t worry. Daniel’s probably shirtless, baking something decadent, and reminding you that being too much is exactly enough.

Source: Stuff