This Past Year Has Taught Us That We All Need To Do Better

Take Your Time

Patients and perspective are buddies. They go hand in hand. Significant change does not happen over night. Don’t rush your research or time it takes to learn. Be genuine through your process to gain or share perspective.

Look At Your Social Media

What you put out into the world digitally and energetically is so important. How many times have you seen someone post incorrect facts, misinformation, or hypocritical messages? Take a look at your feed and see if your postings over the years show a person that is open to learning, connecting, or seeing other perspectives. Would you sit down and have coffee with a person that has characteristics of a narcissist or only thinks one-sided?

Agree To Disagree

Before I jump into this point, I want to express that there is a huge difference between what is right and wrong. Causing harm, creating chaos, partaking in violence, and expressing hate is wrong. Let’s make that crystal clear. When it comes to the power of gaining perspective, a positive intent and willingness to better understand a subject, human behavior, culture, etc., needs to be communicated in the beginning. You may not see eye-to-eye with another person and check every single box. But, depending on the goal and the matter at hand, agreeing to disagree might just be the respectful way forward. Any kind of breakthrough or element of light is a positive.

Experience Life

The pandemic has prevented us from living our life to the fullest. However, I am very optimistic about our future. When the time is right, get out and challenge your mind through new experiences. The life experiences we live create knowledge. Attend a different church, travel to another country, meet new people, volunteer, and engage in new environments where you can observe, learn, and get inspired.

We are the lives that have not been lost to COVID-19. We are also the lives that are still here on Earth that survived other tragedies, illnesses, health issues, and severe mental health struggles. The pandemic should have given us all kinds perspectives. The one we should all universally agree upon is that you never know what will happen in our world tomorrow, so let’s live each day with pure gratitude and love in our hearts.