Thomas Dekker Drops New EP: Child of Christ

Thomas Dekker, who is widely recognized for his role as John Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, remains active in the entertainment world. He continues to showcase his multifaceted talent as an actor, musician, director, and producer. More recently, he appeared in projects like Little Dixie (2023) and Body Brokers (2021). He’s even set to star alongside Jesse Metcalfe, Steven Bauer, Cam Gigandet, and Martin & Jesse Kove in Boris is Dead, but did you know he also does music?

Since starring in Little Dixie, Star Trek: Picard, Swimming in Sharks, and The Rookie, Thomas Dekker has released new music with the dark wave single Child of Christ alongside The Peaches Christ. However, Thomas has always had a love and passion for music starting at age 10, getting a record deal by the age of 15, and releasing his debut album Psyanotic by age 21.

The EP for Child of Christ even comes with an official music video that shows Thomas shirtless with heavy eyeliner

Thomas Dekker’s coming out didn’t exactly go as planned—he was unexpectedly outed by Heroes co-executive producer Bryan Fuller during a speech at Outfest. However, Dekker turned the experience into a positive, saying it gave him the push to fully embrace his authentic self. He told Variety at the time:

“Everyone has their journey and I hated that mine was taken away from me in a way. But it was also this kind of a weird fucked up blessing because it opened the door for me to just be fully who I am.”

In 2017, Dekker publicly confirmed his sexuality and tied the knot with actor Jesse Haddock the same year. Since then, he’s been living his truth while continuing to pursue his acting and creative passions

On his Instagram, Thomas updates his followers with his artistic poses that are often accompanied by powerful and inspiring captions. Just check out Dekker’s post captioned by an excerpt from Frisk by Dennis Cooper (1991).

“They kept calling me ‘that.’ One would ask, ‘What does that taste like?’ and ‘What’s the temperature inside that?’ and the other would say, ‘Really great,’ or whatever. It made me feel weird. It made me realize I’m important to certain people. I don’t have to do anything. Being pretty or young or whatever’s enough. Sometimes… I wish I could just sort of temporarily die. Guys could move me around, whatever. I wouldn’t have a first name, just a surface. Like pillows. They don’t have individual names. They don’t mean anything, but people sleep with them. I think I’d feel a lot happier, though I despise that word, ‘happy.’ It’s such a lie. When your parents—’Hey, wait!’ He blinked a couple of times. The ceiling was totally in focus. ‘God, I’m sober.’ He propped himself up on his elbows. ‘What about you?'”