You might remember Tim Pocock as young Cyclops in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, or Ethan from Dance Academy. But queer folks? We’ll remember him for something else: surviving a Catholic cult-like upbringing, a decade of internalized homophobia, and gay “hypnotherapy”—and still managing to serve.

His story, shared in a powerful podcast interview, isn’t just a coming out—it’s a full gay opera. And it starts in church.

The Altar Boy Awakening

Advertisement

“It was such an innocent attraction,” Tim recalled, about the first boy he crushed on—during Mass.

“I kind of realised, ‘Oh, that’s how the women in the movies that I watch look at men.’”

Every queer person remembers that moment. The gay epiphany in a painfully hetero setting. That sacred little spark—and the shame that came with it.

Being Gay Felt Like a Disease

Advertisement

Tim’s school, Redfield College, had ties to Opus Dei—a conservative Catholic group with major “pray the gay away” energy.

“I liked looking at boys. That’s all that I knew,” he said.

“It felt like a disease that maybe puberty would cure… But it didn’t.”

RELATED: Ezra Sosa Is Thriving, Twirling, and Celebrating Three Years Out

Advertisement

Instead of acceptance, he got bullies, opera shaming (how dare they), and daily internal torture.

Porn and the Dining Room Table of Judgement

Nothing says “closeted teen drama” like your mum laying your gay porn across the dining table like a cursed tablecloth.

“She kept saying, ‘Is this who you are? Is this what you have become?’”

Advertisement

To which every gay reader screams: YES. And it’s fabulous.

The Hypnotherapist from Hell

After his mum got sick, she sent him to a “Catholic psychologist.”

Cue horror soundtrack:

Advertisement

“He tells me that he’s part of Opus Dei… that he specialises in hypnotherapy for… homosexuality.”

What followed, he called “psychological rape.” It’s conversion therapy dressed up in pseudo-therapy clothes—a brutal reminder that even love from a parent can become a weapon when it’s wrapped in doctrine.

But Guess Who’s Still Here?

Today, Tim’s out. Loved. Loud. Living with his partner.

Advertisement

And that inner gay altar boy? He wrote a whole damn book for him: The Truth Will Set You Free.

“I get to be that voice now… I’ve pretty much written this book for my younger self.”

RELATED: Too Gay for TV But Enough for Hulu: Matteo Lane Won’t Be Stopped

He helped outlaw conversion therapy in NSW. And he’s telling his story not for clout—but for every closeted kid who still thinks they’re broken.

Gay, Damaged, Divine

Advertisement

Tim’s journey won’t be featured in your parish bulletin anytime soon—but for us? It’s scripture.

So light a candle, kiss your boyfriend, and remember: surviving shame is an art form. And Tim Pocock just turned it into a masterpiece.

Let me know if you’d like this adapted for a specific outlet (like Out, Them, or Attitude), or need it trimmed even further.

Source: Mamamia