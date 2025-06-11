Ezra Sosa is having a moment—and honestly, it’s been a long time coming. The Dancing with the Stars pro just posted a heartfelt Instagram carousel celebrating three years since he came out as his most authentic, vibrant gay self. With a radiant smile and a caption that could bring a tear to your eye, Ezra reminded us all that “Pride isn’t just a celebration, it’s a reminder that being you is the greatest superpower you have.”

Photo Credit: @ezra.sosa

Advertisement

“I came out to this world 3 years ago today

If there’s one thing I’ve learned,

it’s that I thrive the most when I’m fully me.

Not the version that makes others comfortable

the real, honest, loud when I want to be.”

It’s official! Ezra Sosa is a full-time pro for Season 33! 🪩✨#DWTS pic.twitter.com/efMIujBzE0 — The DWTS Report (@dwtsreport) September 3, 2024

Advertisement

RELATED: Hottie Ezra Sosa from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Opens Up About Coming Out

“Being part of this community has shown me what it really means

to be proud: to be brave enough to show up as yourself,

even when it’s hard.”

Advertisement

In true Ezra fashion, the post wasn’t just reflective—it was joyful. The photos and videos showed Ezra dancing (and flying, twirling, living) with fellow dancer Jonah Almanzar. Together, they moved like poetry in motion, making a strong case for dance being its own language of love.

Photo Credit: @ezra.sosa

But Ezra’s year hasn’t been all celebration—it’s been work, heart, and a whole lot of hustle. Fresh off wrapping the DWTS tour, Ezra reflected on his journey with the iconic show as it marked its 20th anniversary. In a beautiful tribute post, he wrote:

Advertisement





“I grew up watching this show and it gave me something bigger to believe in… somehow, it led me here.”

Advertisement

Four years in, Ezra’s gratitude for the experience is palpable.

“The biggest gift wasn’t just the dancing. It was the people. The ones who saw me. Supported me. Lifted me.”

Speaking of lifting—let’s talk about that iconic season when Ezra partnered with none other than Anna Delvey (yes, that Anna Delvey). Their pairing was one of the most talked-about duos of the season. And even when Anna gave a hilariously deadpan post-elimination comment that she “learned nothing,” Ezra took it like a champ. “When she said ‘Nothing,’ I was like, ‘I’ll take it. This is good.’ It was so iconic though,” he laughed in an interview, with zero shade and 100% class.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @ezra.sosa

Ezra’s grace clearly extends beyond the ballroom. He recently shared a cute clip of him teaching American Idol sweetheart David Archuleta how to salsa for World Pride. And the verdict? David picked it up in under five minutes. (Future DWTS partners, maybe? Hello, producers.)

Advertisement

Whether he’s mentoring stars, teaching dance with joy, or twirling through life in his full rainbow glory, Ezra Sosa is living proof of what it means to thrive as your truest self. As he put it best: “I thrive the most when I’m fully me.”

And Ezra? We’re thriving just watching you.

REFERENCE: Entertainment Weekly