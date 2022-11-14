Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ Red Carpet in Milan Gets Shut Down

Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance film ‘Bones and All’ had its red carpet event in Milan on Saturday, but it eventually had to be shut down by the police because a lot of Timothée Chalamet’s fans showed up in the hopes catching a glimpse of the actor.

The large crowd outside the Space Cinema Odeon prompted safety concerns, so the local police decided to shut down the red carpet event. Thereafter, the premiere of ‘Bones and All’ continued with a more limited capacity.

The red carpet at the Milan premiere of #BonesAndAll was suspended after a massive gathering of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/xxwQFAuNkH — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022

As per Variety, the members of the press were turned away, and photos of the attendees were taken inside the venue. Furthermore, Chalamet did not do any press, and the screening of the film was held as planned.

Despite the red carpet being shut down, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor alongside his co-star Taylor Russell, and filmmaker Guadagnino showed up and waved at fans from a balcony at the event in Milan.

Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino wave to the crowd at the #BonesAndAll premiere in Milan. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/ZgG8Kvc3CU — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022

In September, ‘Bones and All’ had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, and it was awarded a Silver Lion for best direction. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on November 18, 2022.

