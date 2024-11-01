The zombie apocalypse is coming…again with the horror-comedy film ‘Queens of The Dead.’

Halloween season is a time for binge-watching zombie flicks, and director Tina Romero is adding another film to this roster with her latest zombie movie ‘Queens of The Dead‘ starring an ensemble cast that includes Cheyenne Jackson, Jaquel Spivey, Katy O’Brian, Margaret Cho, Nina West, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Dominique Jackson. You can say zombies run through Tina’s blood because she is the daughter of ‘Night of The Living Dead‘s’ director George A. Romero, who brought to life–yes, pun intended–the cult Halloween favorite.

According to Deadline, the premise of the campy zombie flick reads:

“The movie follows a group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies who must put aside their personal dramas and use their unique skills to fight the brain-thirsty undead when a zombie apocalypse breaks out on the night of a giant warehouse party.

With this film, the younger Romero hopes to pay homage to her father’s zombie legacy by melting together the glamorous spirit of drag and the horrors of zombie films. She previously directed an episode of Flicker and film shorts Rainbowarrior and Little Girl Blue.

The zombie movie will be taking place at a drag show, bringing LGBTQIA+ representation to center stage. It’s exciting to see the spirit of ‘Night of the Living Dead.’ ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ and ‘Day of the Dead’ in a form that is lead by queer-centric characters. Specific character descriptions have yet to be released, but it’s safe to say a drag show will be bringing in truly fabulous queens to the mix.

Film distributor Charades will bring this hilarious and glamorous horror film to international audiences. The movie was produced by Matthew Lee and Natalie Metzger for Vanishing Angle together with IFC Films & Shudder, Creativity Capital and Flexibon Films. Romero worked alongside Erin Judge to co-write the film and bring their fun ideas to life. A release date has yet to be announced, but I’m pretty sure horror-enthusiasts and casual movie goers will go gaga for this new take on the zombie genre!

Source: Deadline