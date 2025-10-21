Olympic diver, proud dad, knitting extraordinaire, and professional heartthrob Tom Daley has officially been “killed” off Celebrity Traitors, and viewers everywhere are still trying to recover from both the betrayal and the thirst. The five-time Olympic medalist brought his usual mix of charm, competitiveness, and sweet British sincerity to the hit reality show — but this week, the castle gates closed on our favorite loofah-loving legend.

Before the season began, Daley told producers on the BBC:

“I want to win. That’s the whole point of the game. I’m there to have fun, but at the same time I want to do well. I’m spending this time away from my family so I’m fully putting myself into it and I want to do them proud.”

And honestly, he did. From his sharp reads to his no-nonsense honesty, Tom reminded everyone that being adorable and being cutthroat are not mutually exclusive…even though he was a Traitor (at least on the show).

But the internet (and the gay internet in particular) wasn’t ready for that exit montage. While the other contestants discussed his elimination, producers decided to bless — no, gift — us with one last look at Daley in his natural element: soaking wet, scrubbing down with a loofah, water cascading over those Olympic shoulders, looking deeply brooding like a man processing both betrayal and body wash.

Well at least they got this Tom Daley content before he was murdered #CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/VnikIWq8Fa — Dani (@danidelle23) October 15, 2025

Needless to say, Twitter (sorry, X) collectively combusted. Comments ranged from “Tom Daley’s shower scene deserves a BAFTA” to “Was this his elimination or a fragrance commercial?” And honestly, same.

Source: The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

It’s moments like this that remind us that Tom Daley is a multi-hyphenate heartthrob — Olympic diver, devoted husband, doting dad, and now, unexpected thirst trap star of Celebrity Traitors. Sure, he might’ve been “killed off” the show, but let’s be real — no one can assassinate his charm, his glow, or that glistening exit.

So while his time in the castle may be over, something tells us this isn’t the last we’ll see of Tom Daley on screen. Whether it’s in the pool, on a runway, or under another suspiciously cinematic showerhead, one thing’s for sure: the man knows how to make an exit.

