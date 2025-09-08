Tom Holland’s New Look: Blonde, Curly, and Pierced

Yes, you read that right—Tom Holland is blonde. That’s the sentence. And honestly, it’s all we need because the internet has already collectively lost its mind.

The 29-year-old Spider-Man star debuted his new bleach-blonde curls in LEGO’s short film campaign Never Stop Playing. And let’s just say, Holland’s golden locks paired with his natural curls? Chef’s kiss. It’s a bold change from his usual chocolate-brown hair, but we’re very much here for it.

In the film, Holland doesn’t just stop at looking like a dreamy blonde—it’s a whole character buffet. He transforms into a knight, a blonde football star, a balding executive with a temper, a man-bun rocking artist with a goatee, a game character, and of course, a blonde creator. Basically, it’s Tom in every flavor, and every single one goes down smooth.

But this isn’t just about good hair (though, let’s be real, it really is). The campaign itself highlights the importance of play. LEGO’s research found that kids today are pressured to grow up too fast—which explains why teenagers now look more like adults. Holland, who has ADHD and dyslexia, spoke about why play and creativity matter to him:

“I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating… Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box… just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.”

In other words: play more, stress less—and maybe, bleach your curls while you’re at it.

Of course, fans wasted zero time making Holland’s new look a moment. Social media exploded with reactions ranging from thirst to existential crisis:

“wait why does Tom Holland lowkey look good as a blond”

“Tom Holland, my beautiful blonde prince!”

“Tf did I just watch? Tom Holland blonde hair w earrings??????????”

“Damn blonde Tom Holland got me feeling some type of way”

“Tom Holland with blonde hair was not my bingo card but he still looks so good as always”

“Honestly Tom Holland in studs and blonde curls has me collapsed.”

And collapsed we are. The earrings, the smirk, the curls—it’s a lot to process, but somehow it feels like the glow-up we never knew we needed.

On top of this dazzling little detour, Holland’s got plenty on his plate. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already in the works and set to swing into theaters in July 31, 2026. So whether you’re crushing on Blonde Tom, football star Tom, or Classic Spidey Tom, it looks like he’s not leaving our screens—or our fantasies—anytime soon.

