Trailer Drops For Peacock’s YA Mystery ‘One Of Us Is Lying’

The first trailer is out for Peacock’s series adaption of One of Us is Lying.

One of Us is Lying is a Young Adult mystery about five high schoolers who go to detention. The mystery and suspense begin, however, when only four of the students walk out alive. Specifically, the story begins at a school named Bayview High. Five students, Brownyn (the “brain”), Nate (the “criminal”), Addy (the “princess”), and Cooper (the “jock”), and Simon are given detention. Simon, who’s known for starting an online gossip group to snitch on his classmates, suffers a fatal allergic reaction. But when the death is announced as not an accident, an investigation ensues.

The series is based on a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus. The show stars Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Mystery Road), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai), Chibuikem Uche (The Tomorrow War), along with Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, and Mark McKenna. In addition, Darío Madrona (Elite) serves as showrunner and executive producer. While Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and executive produced the series. Lastly, Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

But what about LGBTQ representation? Well, there is one in this show. But we have to keep it a surprise for the sake of the series’ mystery. But again, don’t worry. There is a major LGBTQ character at play here. You’ll just have to watch One of Us is Lying, on Peacock, to find out. In the meantime, can you guess who it is?