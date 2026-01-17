The Traitors’ Matthew Hyndman: Soapy Shower Scene + Nude Art

Okay Traitors, let’s talk about the moment you didn’t tell us enough about: Matthew Hyndman. Now we can’t stop thinking about this hottie—the creative director, activist, and all-around hot commodity on The Traitors. First, we had Tom Daley’s iconic shower moment, and now this? Matthew gave us a scene so steamy it should’ve come with a wet floor sign.

On January 15th’s episode, Matthew made sure to really wash away any doubts about his status as a fan favorite, stepping into a soapy shower cutaway that had us questioning why our screens aren’t made of ice.

Headstands, Nudity, and the Art of Defiance

If you thought we were already obsessed with his nude headstand photography, well, get in line—because after this, we’re all in a serious love affair with Mr. Hyndman. Honestly, can you blame us? Who wouldn’t want to see a queer creative director soap up under the hot water, turning up the temperature on The Traitors as if it was just another day at the spa? We’re not complaining, though—keep it coming, Matthew.

Unpacking the Nude Art, One Headstand at a Time

But wait, there’s more! Fans have been losing it ever since Matthew joined the show. His unique nude art, which he calls “shedding more than my clothes and inhibitions,” is basically a middle finger to the stale, ‘buttoned-up’ versions of masculinity. His headstand photography, where he’s completely nude (oh, yeah, just in case you forgot), echoes this defiance. And we’re here for it. Hyndman’s not just giving us visual art—he’s giving us a new way to think about freedom, sexuality, and stripping away all that societal baggage. Literally.

Intellectual and Hot: A Power Combo We Didn’t Know We Needed

As he put it himself, “Being on my head feels like an important form of abstraction; otherwise, the decision to be naked feels too loaded.” Talk about intellectual AND hot! This man’s a walking TED Talk, and we’re all here taking notes while sipping mimosas. Honestly, he should get an award for “Most Inspirational Soapy Moment” because we can’t remember the last time a shower scene made us feel this inspired.

The Countdown to Next Week’s Drama

The show airs Tuesdays at 8:00 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and we’re already counting down the days until the next episode. Honestly, who needs a hot date when we’ve got Hyndman, Libby, and a whole season of sizzling drama? So grab your popcorn (and maybe a fan) and settle in for more jaw-dropping moments. As for Matthew, darling, keep the soap and suds coming. We’re waiting.

Matthew Hyndman: A National Treasure (and the Hottest Contestant on The Traitors)

The Traitors may be a game of deception, but Matthew’s not fooling us—he’s a national treasure. And we’re loving every minute of it.

