‘The Traitors’ US Season 4: Full Cast Revealed—It’s Filled with Drama!

If you thought The Traitors US was good before, brace yourself for the jaw-dropping, drama-fueled season 4. Alan Cumming is returning as the master of ceremonies, ready to orchestrate another round of deception, betrayal, and the sweet taste of scheming. But this time, the game has a little extra flair—LGBTQ+ icons are stepping into the castle to prove they’ve got what it takes to outwit, outlast, and, well, outgay everyone else.

After the thrilling conclusion of The Celebrity Traitors season, where the Faithfuls (Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, and British royal Ivar Mountbatten) triumphed over deceit, it’s time for season 4 of The Traitors US to take things up a notch. Coming January 9 on Peacock (with a later release on BBC iPlayer), this season is stacked with a lineup of reality TV superstars, Olympic legends, and a whole lot of drama.

Who’s on the Queer Team?

Let’s talk about the LGBTQ+ stars who are here to slay this season:

Colton Underwood – From The Bachelor to queer icon, Colton’s journey from bachelor to breaking the mold (and breaking hearts) is still making waves. After coming out in 2021, he’s already proven he’s got a new reality show, Are You My First? —so you know he’s a competitor to watch.

Johnny Weir – The two-time Olympic figure skater is no stranger to skating on thin ice. Now he’s stepping into the Traitors castle, and we’re dying to see if he can glide through the backstabbing, or if his competitive spirit will melt under the pressure.

Monét X Change – The co-winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 is ready to bring the house down. Monét is no stranger to being a queen in the spotlight, but can she be a queen of the roundtable? Spoiler alert: we’re hoping she brings the sass and the strategy.

Kristen Kish – The Top Chef winner and lesbian culinary powerhouse knows how to handle heat—whether it’s in the kitchen or at a roundtable of treacherous traitors. We expect nothing less than perfection.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho – This Survivor 44 winner made history as the first openly gay man of color to win Survivor . If anyone can outsmart, outplay, and outlast in a game of deception, it’s him.

Other Notable Cast Members

Aside from our fabulous queer crew, here are the rest of the notable stars joining the game:

Candiace Dillard Bassett – The Real Housewives of Potomac star and former Miss United States winner is used to commanding attention. Will she charm the Faithfuls, or will she be the one pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Caroline Stanbury – Known for her brutal honesty on Real Housewives of Dubai , Caroline isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She could be the perfect mix of cutting-edge strategy and cold-blooded honesty.

Donna Kelce – “Mama” Kelce, the mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, is also the future mother-in-law of Taylor Swift. With her insider knowledge of the high-stakes world of celebrity drama, she’s sure to be an interesting addition.

Dorinda Medley – Having already played The Traitors before, Dorinda knows the game, and she’s not here to make friends. Will she be the master of manipulation once again?

Eric Nam – The singer-songwriter and K-pop star has pivoted towards acting in recent years. It’ll be interesting to see if his musical background can translate into strategic gameplay.

Ian Terry – An experienced reality-TV star, Ian won Big Brother in 2012 and competed on Big Brother: All Stars in 2020. He’s a seasoned vet in the game of deception.

Rob Cesternino – Cesternino appeared on Survivor: The Amazon and Survivor: All-Stars and also runs the originally named podcast, Rob Has a Podcast . His experience on reality TV makes him a strong contender.

Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is an LGBTQ+ ally and will bring her trademark drama to the game. We can’t wait to see her stir things up!

Mark Ballas – Dancing with the Stars pro Mark has been a part of the show since 2007 and has won three times. He’s used to taking home trophies, so could he add a Traitors crown to his collection?

Maura Higgins – Known for Love Island and Dancing on Ice , Maura has always been a fan favorite. Now, will her charm be enough to win the Traitors game?

Michael Rapaport – You may recognize Rapaport from his role as Gary in Friends or from his appearances in shows like My Name is Earl . His experience in Hollywood might give him an edge in the game of deception.

Natalie Anderson – One half of ‘The Twinnes’ with her twin sister Nadiya, Natalie competed on The Amazing Race and Survivor: San Juan del Sur . She went on to compete in Survivor: Winners at War , finishing as a runner-up. A true Survivor strategist!

Porsha Williams – A Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha joined the show in 2012 and left in 2021. She’s since had acting roles, including in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming .

Rob Rausch – Known for his time on Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6, Rob’s already familiar with the world of reality TV romance and drama. Will he be able to survive in a different kind of game?

Ron Funches – The comedian and actor is known for his roles in Trolls , Jexi , and 6 Underground . Will he bring some humor to the tension-filled castle?

Stephen Colletti – Stephen is best known for starring as Chase Adams on One Tree Hill , and he’s also appeared on MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County . His teen drama experience could make him a formidable player.

Tara Lipinski – An Olympic figure skater who won gold in the women’s singles event at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Tara has the focus and discipline that could make her a serious contender.

Tiffany Mitchell – Tiffany competed in Big Brother season 23, finishing in sixth place. Her experience in social strategy will be put to the test in this new game of deceit.

Will These Stars Have What It Takes?

Season 4 promises a rich blend of personalities, and whether they’re in it for the money, the glory, or the sheer chaos, there’s no shortage of potential alliances, betrayals, and shade. Will Colton’s athletic background give him an edge? Can Johnny Weir stay graceful while dodging backstabs? And will Monét’s quick wit and bold attitude be enough to navigate the ever-twisting game?

As we count down the days until January 9, one thing’s for sure—this season is going to be a doozy. Whether you’re here for the strategy, the drama, or the LGBTQ+ representation, The Traitors US is bringing the heat—and we’re ready to watch it all unfold.

So, get ready, grab your popcorn, and maybe even a notebook, because the best betrayals and the most fabulous faces are about to collide. Don’t miss it—this season, it’s not just about who gets betrayed. It’s about who gets to be a true queen.