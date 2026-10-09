Troye Sivan Makes Out With a Hot Blonde In the Shower

Troye Sivan is back to remind us that romance is alive, gay, and apparently best enjoyed with a very attractive blonde man and absolutely no clothes. The pop star’s latest music video for FF has arrived, and darling, it’s giving beach makeouts, steamy showers, and the kind of intimacy that makes us want to download a dating app and start believing in love again.

READ: His Dating Rules? Talk Less Shit, Light More Candles. Good Advice?

Troye Sivan’s ‘FF’ Is His Gayest Music Video Yet

The new video sees Sivan getting up close and personal with a handsome blonde man in just about every romantic setting imaginable. In bed? Absolutely. In the shower? Naturally. On the beach and in the water? You bet. If there’s a place where two men can exchange a passionate kiss, these two seem determined to find it.

And yes, there’s nudity. Because what’s a Troye Sivan music video without a little skin to keep us humble?

But beneath all the steamy visuals, FF delivers something a little softer than your usual fantasy-fueled pop video. The chemistry between Sivan and his mystery man feels intimate and tender, with the dreamy beachside romance giving us more than just something pretty to look at. We’re talking yearning, affection, and the delicious possibility of finding someone you want to hold onto forever.

Sivan himself knows exactly what he’s serving. Sharing his excitement on X, the singer wrote, “Somehow have made the gayest music video of my career,” before adding, “Like this is GAY gay.”

And honestly? We love a man who understands his assignment.

‘Fucking Forever’ Is More Than Just a Steamy Fantasy

“FF” stands for “Fucking Forever,” and the track is the third and final single from Sivan’s fourth studio album, She’s the Best. It follows the album’s title track and Party, whose music video took viewers into a medieval-inspired world.

With FF , however, Sivan trades the period-piece drama for something more romantic, sensual, and emotionally vulnerable. The video might have us distracted by all the kissing, but the song’s meaning is what really gets under our skin.

FF is an undying love song to a man I don’t know yet. Or at least I don’t think I do,” Sivan explained in press materials. “It’s me at my most longing, and about how lonely it is to love someone who isn’t here yet. It might sound like a vow, but it’s really a wish.”

Well, Troye, if this is what yearning looks like, we suddenly have a lot more respect for the feeling.

Is It Too Much to Ask for a Love Like This?

There’s something beautifully queer about imagining a love that hasn’t arrived yet, holding space for someone you haven’t met, and daring to believe that kind of connection is possible. FF captures that feeling while giving us a visual love story that is equal parts steamy and sincere.

And if the man of our dreams happens to show up looking like Sivan’s blonde co-star, we certainly won’t be complaining.

Until then, we’ll be watching FF again. For the romance, obviously. What else?